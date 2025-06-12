Six Solo Artists & 'Nothing to See Here: Nudes, The Human Form'

Six Solo Exhibition at TAG in June and July, Reception 6.21.25 Made In The USA: Comics to Counterculture, Application Deadline 6.16.25 TAG + Gallery Girls Live Nude Model Drawing Studio 6.22.25

My memories are miles of open country and majestic ever-changing skies. Those compelling relationships between expansive space and dramatic lighting left an indelible mark upon my creative spirit. ” — Sally Lamb, Founding TAG Member

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, June 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- At The Artists Gallery (TAG) in June and July, see original works from fiber art celebrating imperfection and feminist perspective to paintings that feature human form, landscape, memory, hope, and resilience, in the solo exhibitions of Marianne Baker, Laurence Barbera, Somaya Etemad, Pedrin Garcia, Sally Lamb and Gina Leon-Gutiérrez. Gallery Reception , June 21.TAG Artists proudly present "Nudes, the human form." with a pop-up Live Nude Model Drawing Studio, June 22.TAG showcases solo exhibitions that bring human form, human experience, identity, and place into focus, while amplifying themes about hope and resilience. Fiber Art, Landscapes, Narratives, Figurative, Expressionist and Abstracted works take center stage – sharing parallel stories about resilience, identity, memory and survival.TAG Artists proudly present “Nothing to See Here – Nudes and The Human Figure.” Continuing to reimagine depictions and interpretations of the human form through drawing, painting and sculpture. TAG’s free gallery reception is Saturday, June 21, and the following day, TAG is hosting the Gallery Girls Live Nude Models Studio Session, $25 for entry, 1 – 4pm.Exhibition Dates are Wednesday, June 18 – Friday, July 11, 2025Gallery Reception: Saturday, June 21, from 5 – 8 pmTAG + Gallery Girls Live Nudes Studio Session, Sunday, June 22, from 1 – 4 pmOn Solo Exhibition this month:Marianne Baker, contemporary fiber artist showcases her solo show “I am flying a UFO without a navigator”- a celebration of feminist perspectives, imperfection, identity, social justice, and resilience.Laurence Barbera’s “Figures” is a fresh approach and contemporary exploration of the nude. His use of color, expressive brushwork, and light, fill his subjects with complexity and vulnerability.Somaya Etemad’s paintings in “A Life Rebuilt Alone”, reflect her personal experiences as woman, mother, and immigrant. Merging her background in architecture with imaginative narratives on memory and survival – her works are layered and whimsical scenes where hope emerges in harsh conditions.Pedrin Garcia’s “The Way She Moves” is a collection of portraits of people that impacted his life. Human connection is central and stylistically abstracted to capture moments of laughter, sadness, joy and tragedy.Sally Lamb ‘s paintings are like visual diaries, records of her reactions to life events. “Santa Monica Series” favors landscapes, her hometown – the sky, the ocean, the trees, shadows and local buildings – where she creates compelling relationships between expansive space and dramatic lighting.Gina Leon-Gutiérrez’s paintings of stylized doves in landscapes ravaged by fire and or regenerated and fertile – reimagine a timeless symbol across iconographies, literature and mythology: the dove as peace, hope, fertility, renewal, protection, and “Resilience.”TAG and The Joey Feldman Gallery are proud to present Made in the USA: Comics to Counterculture. This is an artists’ call for a juried art exhibition celebrating the artists 18 years and older who bring imagination to life through sci-fi, fantasy, surreal illustration, dark art, manga, comic book art, and beyond. Juried by Joey Feldman, this exhibition bridges the gap between the traditional fine art world and the vibrant, expressive realm of illustrative and genre-based art. Further exhibition submission guidelines and information can be located at Call For Entry . Extended Deadline for Applications is Monday, June 16, 10:59 PST (11:59 p.m. MST)TAG invites art enthusiasts and the public to visit the gallery and experience diverse and captivating exhibitions. TAG exhibitions and receptions are free to attend. The solo exhibitions and the group exhibition showcase talent and celebrate the power of art to inspire, challenge, and connect. For more information about the exhibitions and TAG, please visit www.taggallery.net or contact gallery@taggallery.net.About The Artists GalleryThe Artists Gallery (TAG), founded in 1993, is a contemporary gallery located in the historic Miracle Mile district of Los Angeles, California. TAG represents eighty regional, national and international artists hosting new solo exhibitions and events each month and is an artist-founded and operated not-for-profit arts cooperative. TAG’s mission is to encourage the exploration of traditional, new media, technique, styles, and freedom of expression. The gallery supports artists and culture in community and is open for business every week, Wednesday through Sunday. Annual juried invitational exhibitions include Made In the USA, the L.A. Open and the Shelley Lazarus Excellence in Watercolor Exhibition. These exhibitions are juried by an internationally recognized artist or art community member. If you are an artist, and are considering being part of TAG, please go to our website’s Membership page at www.taggallery.net

