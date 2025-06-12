Chicago CBP host Global Entry enrollment event

CHICAGO--U.S. Customs and Border Protection is scheduled to host Global Entry enrollment in-person interviews for conditionally-approved applicants at McCormick Place Convention Center, June 16-18 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Participants must have already received their conditional approval from the Global Entry program before they can book an appointment. To register for the appointment, applicants must log into their Trusted Traveler account and select “Schedule Interview”, and then select IPW 2025. Interviews will take place in room S 101A.

Document requirements for interviews:

U.S. Citizens must bring:

A secondary form of photo ID such as a driver’s license

Non-U.S. citizens must bring:

A valid U.S. visa printed in their passport

OR

A machine-readable U.S. lawful permanent resident card

A secondary form of photo ID

Global Entry is one of four Department of Homeland Security Trusted Traveler programs that provides modified screening for pre-approved members, improved security with more efficient screenings, and facilitates legitimate trade and travel. Global Entry has more than 10 million members, and is utilized at land, air, and seaports of entry into the U.S., and at Preclearance locations around the world.

The program also provides access to TSA PreCheck® for eligible members, offering quicker security screening for domestic travelers at participating U.S. airports. Travelers must be pre-approved for all Trusted Traveler programs, including Global Entry. All applicants undergo rigorous and recurring background checks and complete an in-person interview before enrollment.

In addition, conditionally approved Global Entry applicants are strongly encouraged to take advantage of CBP’s Enrollment on Arrival interview process. Applicants may complete their required interviews upon their return from a foreign location at participating airports without a scheduled appointment.