Laredo CBP officers apprehend fugitive wanted for failure to appear on incest charges in Louisiana

LAREDO, Texas—U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Office of Field Operations officers at the Laredo Port of Entry recently apprehended a male U.S. citizen wanted in Louisiana on an outstanding felony warrant for failure appear on an alleged incest charge.

“Our frontline officers maintain strict vigilance, deal with a variety of situations and encountering travelers wanted on charges of a sexual nature involving one’s own family are among the most heinous scenarios we encounter,” said Port Director Alberto Flores, Laredo Port of Entry. “Apprehensions like these perfectly illustrate our efforts to keep our communities safe.”

On Jan. 9, CBP officers at Juarez-Lincoln Bridge referred vehicle passenger Francisco Servin, a 60-year-old male U.S. citizen, for a secondary examination. A CBP officer immediately secured him after discovering he was a possible match to an arrest warrant. Once in secondary, CBP officers utilizing biometric verification confirmed his identity along with the active arrest warrant out of St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office in Slidell, Louisiana. Servin has been wanted on an outstanding felony warrant for an original charge dating back to 2021 for alleged incest with a minor. CBP officers transported Servin to Webb County jail for adjudication of the warrant.

