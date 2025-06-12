U.S. Customs and Border Protection warns about illegal entry on trains

El PASO, Texas — U.S. Customs and Border Protection, El Paso Field Office, is warning against attempting illegal entry into the United States on trains after a recent incident.

On June 6, at 6 p.m., CBP officers assigned to rail operations apprehended an adult male Mexican national attempting to enter without inspection on a train, via the Union Pacific Railway in El Paso.

During a nonintrusive inspection via the vehicle and cargo inspection system on a northbound train, anomalies were observed. A physical inspection led to the discovery and removal of one undocumented illegal alien concealed in a hollow space at the end of an empty hopper. The illegal alien was taken into custody; and records checks revealed that he had a prior immigration arrest and deportation. The alien was charged with 8 USC 1326 (illegal entry after removal).

“Attempting to enter the United States without inspection via a cargo train is not only illegal, but it is also very dangerous,” said CBP El Paso Field Office Assistant Director for Border Security, Samuel Cleaves. “Aliens attempting to board moving trains sometimes slip and have limbs severed. As temperatures rise above 100 degrees Fahrenheit, the risk of death from heat stroke or dehydration increases. Also, cargo can shift and injure or trap aliens. Finally, when discovered, the alien will face certain consequences for illegally entering the United States under Title 8 of the U.S. Code. It is not worth the risk.”

CBP apprehended 143 people attempting to enter the United States without inspection in FY2024. So far in FY2025, 43 people have apprehended trying to make illegal entry on trains.