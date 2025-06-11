New Puyallup Gym Breaks the Mold: Industrious Offers Inclusive, Results-Driven Fitness for All Ages and Levels

Owner and head coach Danny Tran leads by example, starting every session with intention and movement at Industrious Puyallup. Sign outside Industrious Puyallup promoting an offer of a free first class. .

New gym Industrious Puyallup brings elite coaching, inclusive workouts, and community energy to fitness lovers of all ages and levels.

You don’t need to be in shape to walk through the door. You just need to be ready to show up for yourself. We’ll take care of the rest.” — Danny Tran, Owner & Head Coach

PUYALLUP, WA, UNITED STATES, June 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- A new fitness facility is shaking up the local health scene with a mission to prove that elite-level coaching, community-driven support, and results aren’t just for the already-fit. Industrious Puyallup – Work Hard. Live Fit. officially opened its doors to the Puyallup community with a clear message: this gym is for everyone.Whether you’re 10 or 80, just starting your fitness journey or training for your next competition, Industrious Puyallup is redefining what it means to feel welcome and empowered in a gym environment. Owner and head coach Danny Tran , a respected name in the fitness world, brings a unique coaching philosophy centered on safety, sustainability, and transformation, both physical and mental.“You don’t need to be in shape to walk through the door,” says Tran. “You just need to be ready to show up for yourself. We’ll take care of the rest.”WHAT MAKES INDUSTRIOUS DIFFERENT?• Inclusive Programming: Designed for every age and fitness level. Bodyweight basics? Check. Olympic lifts? Also check.• Smart Coaching: Tran and his team of certified professionals focus on proper technique and progressive scaling so members train safely and effectively.• Community First: Industrious doesn’t just offer classes—it fosters accountability, connection, and confidence.• First Class Free: New visitors are encouraged to try a class, meet the coaches, and feel the energy that’s setting this gym apart in Puyallup.Since launching, Industrious Puyallup has drawn attention not only for its dynamic programming but for its fast-growing member base and genuine community impact. From youth athletes and busy parents to active seniors and fitness newcomers, members say the same thing: this gym makes them feel seen and stronger.COMMUNITY INVITED TO HALO GAMES THIS SATURDAYTo celebrate the launch and showcase the Industrious spirit, the gym is hosting its annual HALO Games competition this Saturday at 9:00 AM, right at the Puyallup location.This high-energy fitness challenge brings together members and athletes to test strength, endurance, and teamwork—and everyone is invited to come cheer them on.“It’s not just a competition—it’s a celebration of what we’re building here,” says owner and head coach Danny Tran. “We’d love for the Puyallup community to stop by, feel the energy, and see what makes this gym so different.”LOCATION:Industrious Puyallup12811 Canyon Rd E Suite 2Puyallup, WA 98373ABOUT INDUSTRIOUS– WORK HARD. LIVE FIT.Founded on the belief that fitness should be accessible, intelligent, and inspiring, Industrious helps individuals unlock their potential through high-energy classes, world-class coaching, and an environment that breeds success. With multiple locations across the PNW and a growing reputation for excellence, Industrious is more than a gym—it’s a movement.To schedule an interview with Danny Tran or attend a class, contact:Danny TranOwner & Head CoachIndustrious Puyallup – Work Hard. Live Fit.puyallup@workhardlivefit.com

