Wicked Fabulous Champions LGBTQ+ Wellness with New Guide Exploring the Seven Dimensions of Self-Care

A new wellness guide centered around the Seven Dimensions of Wellness - physical, emotional, social, financial, spiritual, intellectual, and environmental.

HULL, MA, UNITED STATES, June 11, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a bold move to redefine self-care in the LGBTQ+ community, Wicked Fabulous, the queer-owned lifestyle brand known for healing crystal jewelry and inclusive fashion, has released a new wellness guide centered around the Seven Dimensions of Wellness: physical, emotional, social, financial, spiritual, intellectual, and
environmental.

The guide offers practical, crystal-infused self-care tips tailored for LGBTQ+ individuals seeking balance, healing, and empowerment in their everyday lives.

“Wellness should feel fabulous—not clinical,” says the founders of Wicked Fabulous, a husband-and-husband team based in coastal Massachusetts. “For queer people, wellness is also about reclaiming space, identity, and joy. We wanted to create something beautiful, intentional, and rooted in healing.”

Each dimension of wellness is paired with tips and crystal recommendations, helping readers integrate holistic practices into their routines—whether it’s wearing black tourmaline to stay grounded, using amethyst for emotional balance, or setting intentions with selenite during spiritual rituals.

This release comes at a time when more LGBTQ+ individuals are turning toward alternative healing, energy work, and crystal wellness as tools for mental and emotional health.

Highlights from the Guide Include:

Physical Wellness: Ground your body and energy with movement and protective stones like black tourmaline.

Emotional Wellness: Support emotional clarity using amethyst during meditation or journaling.

Social Wellness: Celebrate chosen family with shared chakra jewelry and intentional bonding.

Financial Wellness: Cultivate abundance with green aventurine—known as the stone of opportunity.

Spiritual Wellness: Align with your higher self using cleansing tools like selenite and palo santo.

Intellectual Wellness: Boost mental clarity with lapis lazuli while engaging in queer-centered literature.

Environmental Wellness: Create sacred space with rose quartz and ethically sourced decor.

The guide is available now on the Wicked Fabulous website alongside a curated selection of healing crystal bracelets and LGBTQ+ pride accessories.

About Wicked Fabulous

Wicked Fabulous is a queer-owned lifestyle and wellness brand blending spiritual healing with bold LGBTQ+ pride. From healing stones to empowering apparel, each item is created with intention, identity, and fabulous flair. Based in Hull, MA, Wicked Fabulous celebrates individuality while nurturing the body, mind, and spirit—one crystal at a time.

