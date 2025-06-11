Bridge work will affect Star Valley drivers

STAR VALLEY, Wyo. – The Wyoming Department of Transportation and contract crews from Reiman Corp. will begin work on a district wide bridge rehabilitation project beginning on Monday, June 16. Crews will be working in the Star Valley area on US 89 on two bridges, beginning with the Narrows Bridge at mile marker 95.15. The following week, crews will also be working on the bridge at the bottom of Salt Pass at mile marker 72.1. Both bridges will have a width restriction of 13 feet while the work is underway.

Traffic will be reduced to one alternating lane over the bridge, controlled by a temporary signal. Drivers should anticipate stop delays of up to 10-15 minutes through the project area. The completion date for the project is June 30, 2026, but crews anticipate completing the work on these two bridges in late August of this year. The work will include structure rehabilitation, asphalt paving, guardrail and concrete paving work at various locations in western Wyoming.

WYDOT would like to remind drivers to slow down in work zones, be alert and cautious of roadside workers and obey all traffic control devices. Unpredictable weather and other variables may necessitate last-minute changes to the plans and work hours may vary. WYDOT remains committed to updating the public with timely information.

