As Trump’s illegal military deployment cuts into firefighting resources, Governor Newsom launches new CAL FIRE recruiting effort

With the scale of hiring underway, JoinCALFIRE.com is launching at a pivotal time to streamline recruitment, improve public access to career information, and ensure the department attracts the qualified, mission-driven professionals needed to strengthen statewide readiness and response capabilities.

“As our state faces unprecedented challenges, we are committed to building a team that not only meets but exceeds the demands of today’s emergencies,” said CAL FIRE Director and Fire Chief Joe Tyler. “Whether you’re launching your professional journey or looking to make a transformative career change, JoinCALFIRE.com offers the tools and resources to take that first step.”

Late last month, the Governor announced $72 million for projects across the state that help reduce catastrophic wildfire risk. Governor Newsom also announced 13 new vegetation management projects spanning nearly 7,000 acres have already been approved for fast-tracking under his new streamlining initiative.

This builds on consecutive years of intensive and focused work by California to confront the severe ongoing risk of catastrophic wildfires, and Governor Newsom’s emergency proclamation signed in March to fast-track forest and vegetation management projects throughout the state. Additionally, to bolster the state’s ability to respond to fires, Governor Newsom announced in April that the state’s second C-130 Hercules airtanker is ready for firefighting operations, adding to the largest aerial firefighting fleet in the world.

New, bold moves to streamline state-level regulatory processes builds long-term efforts already underway in California to increase wildfire response and forest management in the face of a hotter, drier climate. A full list of California’s progress on wildfire resilience is available here.

Highlights of achievements to date include: