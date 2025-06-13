VETCOMM US Celebrates Its Employees and Growth: A Story of Resiliency

VETCOMM US CEO Kate Monroe VETCOMM US CEO Kate Monroe Kasi McGraw Hailey Cook (left) and Tim Lawless (right) Casey Gillett

VETCOMM US Marks One Year of Exceptional Veteran Support with Customer Service Milestone and Key Leadership Promotions

We wanted to recognize people today who have helped create our departments. I'm looking forward to watching everybody grow and seeing them rise to new heights.” — VETCOMM US Human Resources Director Lisa Khalil

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, June 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- VETCOMM US, an organization dedicated to helping veterans secure VA disability benefits, is celebrating the one-year anniversary of its dedicated customer service department. The company is also recognizing several outstanding team members through internal promotions, highlighting its ongoing commitment to professional growth among its employees.Since its founding by CEO Kate Monroe, a 100% disabled Marine Corps veteran, VETCOMM US has assisted thousands of veterans through the complex VA claims process with knowledgeable claims specialists and personalized support. The customer service department, launched in 2024, has played a pivotal role in ensuring that veterans receive timely, compassionate support as they work to secure the benefits they are owed.During a company-wide meeting, Monroe celebrated the customer service team and took a moment to recognize its original four members: Hailey Cook, Scott Klein, Madison Salyer and Jacob Salyer. She reminisced on the company's founding, reminding the four that the department "started in a garage with $99 desks, cheap headphones, a microwave and a lot of grit."Human Resources Director Lisa Khalil commended the four, stating, "Today, we celebrate one year of growth, resilience and success. That original team of four is still here, stronger than ever, now part of a 16-person department operating out of a state-of-the-art building with rock-solid SOPs, training systems and a culture of excellence."Several key promotions and hires were announced and celebrated, as well. Tim Lawless, co-founder and creator of VETCOMM US, was promoted from Chief Technology Officer to Chief Development Officer. In his new role, Lawless will work alongside Monroe to lead the company into its next chapter, driving innovation, growth and even greater impact on the veteran community."For years, Tim has been our go-to problem-solver—the person everyone turns to when something needs fixing, building or refining," said Monroe. "But his impact runs far deeper than that. His vision, leadership and unwavering commitment to our mission have helped shape the very heart of VETCOMM US."In another big move for the company, Kasi McGraw was promoted from Sales Manager to Executive Director. Monroe commended her for her dedication to the company's mission as one of VETCOMM US's first employees."Kasi didn't just believe in the mission—she lived it. She worked long, tireless hours and took on anything I asked her, without hesitation. She built the entire sales department from scratch, created the processes, trained the first team members and made VETCOMM US's very first sale. She truly was a one-woman show in those early days," said Monroe.In her place, Casey Gillett was hired as the company's Sales Director. With his extensive background in sales, at both small and large companies, Gillett said he is most looking forward to the growth that lies ahead for VETCOMM US."I'm very excited. I've known Kate a long time," said Gillett. "They built a really big, amazing company very quickly and there's a lot to do. I'm happy to be a part of it. I'm happy to be a part of the growth and to see where it goes."Monroe gave a special thanks to Cook, who received her second major promotion within the company. Her first success at VETCOMM US was building the customer service team from the ground up as manager of the department. She then stepped up to take on an even bigger challenge: overseeing the claims team. All within just one year at VETCOMM US, it was announced that Cook will now take on the role of Director of Data and Systems."This is what happens when you're a dedicated, talented and driven employee," Monroe said of Cook.Now, the claims team is taking on new leadership. VETCOMM US's Brian Sharp was promoted to Claims Director and Wilson was promoted to Claims Manager."Together with Shane Wilson, Brian is actively developing new training programs and strengthening our claims processes, consistently showing us the value of his leadership and what he's capable of achieving," Khalil said."Reflecting on our journey from humble beginnings to the thriving organization we are today, I am incredibly proud of our dedicated team whose passion and perseverance continue to drive our mission forward," Monroe said. "As a veteran myself, I know firsthand the challenges our clients face, and it is our privilege to stand beside them every step of the way. With the growth and leadership we celebrate today, VETCOMM US is more committed than ever to delivering the compassionate, expert support veterans deserve as they secure the benefits they have earned."For more information about VETCOMM US, visit www.vetcomm.us About VETCOMM US:VETCOMM US is a veteran-first organization specializing in comprehensive Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) disability claim support services, offering step-by-step guidance, educational courses and hands-on assistance to help veterans secure the benefits they are owed. VETCOMM US's claim advocates help veterans draft, file and respond to VA claims, maximizing the chances of a favorable outcome. With a dedicated in-house call center and a team trained to address veterans' unique need, VETCOMM ensures continuous, personalized support throughout the entire VA claims process and beyond, empowering veterans to confidently access the compensation and services they are owed from their service.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.