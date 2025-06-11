Fast Company Magazine Names Street Charity to World Changing Idea List

Street Charity card being given on the street in Alaska

Annual Award Recognizes Innovative Organizations Addressing the World’s Most Urgent Challenges

We are equipping people who want to help, with a convenient, relevant and dignified way to connect with those in need.” — John Patton

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, June 11, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Street Charity is proud to announce that it has been named to Fast Company’s 2025 World Changing Ideas Awards. This annual recognition honors bold and transformative efforts that tackle the world’s most pressing issues—from food insecurity to cutting-edge AI developments to social equity that are helping mold the world.

Street Charity offers prepaid cards that are redeemable at fast food restaurants nationwide with unused amounts being donated to food banks. Launched one year ago in Atlanta, Georgia, Street Charity is a first-of-its-kind fintech solution that provides dignity to those experiencing food insecurity. “These cards give the recipient the dignity of choosing what, when and where they want to eat,” says Street Charity founder, John Patton.

The organization collaborated with Discover Network Solutions, Central Payments, Central Bank of Kansas City and Cloud Card processing to make the program a reality. Cards are sent to Street Charity monthly donors or corporations that want to help meet the needs of those in their communities without worry that the donation will be used for drugs or alcohol.

This year’s awards, featured on Fastcompany.com, showcase winners from more than 1,500 entries. A panel of Fast Company editors and reporters selected the winners based on their impact, creativity, scalability, and ability to improve society.

“This honor is proof positive that we are meeting a real need among donors as well as those experiencing food insecurity,” says Patton, adding, “We are equipping people who want to help, with a convenient, relevant and dignified way to connect with those in need.”

Increasingly, charitable people find it difficult to help those that they encounter because they don’t carry cash and they are worried that if they give cash, that it will be misused. Street Charity addresses both concerns. It also serves food insecure students, from elementary children to college students. They recently partnered with Fair Oaks, Title I school in Marietta, Georgia and also with Georgia State University’s Panther Pantry, food bank.

Fast Company’s Summer 2025 issue (on newsstands June 17, 2025) will feature select award winners.

“The World Changing Ideas Awards have always been about showcasing the art of the possible,” says Fast Company editor-in-chief Brendan Vaughan. “We’re proud to recognize the organizations and leaders that are making meaningful progress on the biggest issues of our time.”

Street Charity is a 501(c)3 nonprofit, headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, and formed in 2021. It is the only organization of its kind, offering services nationwide to both donors and those experiencing food insecurity. Street Charity cards can only be used for food at fast food outlets and if lost or not redeemed within six months, the funds on the card will be donated to food banks. One way or another, Street Charity donations feed those in need of food. Street Charity partners with individual donors, corporations and nonprofits to equip charitable people with a tool to address food insecurity in their community.

