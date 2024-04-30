Street Charity Launches National Prepaid Meal Card to Help Feed the Hungry

Sample Street Charity meal card

First-ever, universal, gift card for the homeless that can only be used at fast-food restaurants. Monies not redeemed on card are sent to food banks.

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, April 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Street Charity, an Atlanta-based nonprofit focused on homeless services, today launched a prepaid meal card that provides a simple way for consumers to help the hungry get access to food. The Street Charity Discover® Prepaid Card has a value of $5, with an additional 64 cents to cover varying state sales tax rates and can be redeemed at quick-serve restaurants in the U.S. where Discover is accepted.

This cutting-edge program leverages the existing quick-serve restaurant infrastructure across America, while bringing personal dignity to the hungry. “This is a completely new concept that solves the dual dilemma that most charitable people face every day; they don’t carry cash and they don’t want their donation to be misused,” said John Patton, Founder and CEO of Street Charity. Patton continues, “Our card provides maximum flexibility to those who are hungry by giving them the decency to eat the kind of food that they prefer, whenever they feel like eating it,” said Patton.

Each card is a one-time-use card with funds expiration after 180 days. The majority of any unused card funds will be distributed to foodbanks. A small portion of unused funds will go to Street Charity to support homeless services.

Street Charity Discover® Prepaid Cards are available at StreetCharity.org through a monthly subscription model where donors can contribute as little as $35 per month in exchange for four cards that are sent to their home. Donors can also choose to have Street Charity send cards to community partners directly. Bulk card quantities can also be ordered on the website for larger donations on the website.

This ground-breaking concept is made possible through the leadership of Discover Financial Services, Central Payments, and Central Bank of Kansas City, Member FDIC, that collaborated to make this innovative program a reality. “We are proud to collaborate with Central Payments and Central Bank of Kansas City to allow Street Charity to realize its goal of offering cashless donations to ease the effects of hunger and malnutrition,” shared William Dulin, Vice President of Discover Global Network Solutions.

“There are a variety of ways Central Payments brings financial services to everyday life. Nothing is more real than those experiencing hardships and it’s our honor to partner with an ethical organization like Street Charity to deliver dignity in trying circumstances,” said Nikkee Rhody, CEO of Central Payments. Rhody continued, “Everybody has a story we know nothing about, and a bit of compassion goes a long way.”

About Street Charity

Street Charity is a 501(c)3, tax-exempt nonprofit, headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. For more information on Street Charity, visit www.StreetCharity.org or contact John Patton at JohnPatton@StreetCharity.org

About Central Payments

Central Payments is a U.S.-based payments company built by bankers to connect the world by Making Financial Experiences Better®. The company solutions, builds, and supports payments products through its award-winning, proprietary Open*CP API Marketplace, which gives partners a single-source access to the entire payments landscape. The company also operates Falls Fintech, its startup fintech accelerator and produces Fintech Brews, a podcast devoted to helping bridge the gap between banking, startups, and the entire fintech industry. Visit Central-Payments.com for more information.

The Street Charity Discover Prepaid Card is issued by Central Bank of Kansas City, Member FDIC, pursuant to a license from Discover Network. Discover and the Discover acceptance mark are service marks used by Central Bank of Kansas City under license from Discover Financial Services. Card can be used only at quick serve restaurants in the United States where Discover is accepted. Certain terms and conditions are associated with the approval, maintenance and use of the Card. Consult the Cardholder Agreement. Card funds are not FDIC insured. No Cash or ATM Access. For transaction and balance information, and customer service, call 1-844-404-0244.

