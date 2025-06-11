Senate HELP Committee releases text for budget reconciliation bill

The Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions Committee today released its text for the budget reconciliation bill. The text includes one health care provision, which would fund cost-sharing reduction payments to insurers in Affordable Care Act marketplaces. It also includes several policies related to student loan and repayment programs, including the termination of the Grad PLUS loan program effective July 1, 2026 and a change to the Public Service Loan Forgiveness Program for new borrowers that would not allow medical or dental residents to count their time in residency as qualifying payments for loan repayment.

