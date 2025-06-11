Chairman Lee Releases ENR Budget Reconciliation Text

Today, U.S. Senator Mike Lee (R-Utah), Chairman of the Senate Committee on Energy and Natural Resources, released legislative text to be considered as part of Senate Republicans’ budget reconciliation bill.

“This is President Trump’s agenda: cut the Green New Scam, reduce the deficit, and unleash American energy,” said Chairman Lee. “We’re cutting billions in unused Biden-era climate slush funds, opening up energy and resource development, turning federal liabilities into taxpayer value, while making housing more affordable for hardworking American families. This is how we make government smaller, freer, and work for Americans.”

The Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee’s title will restore American energy dominance, reduce the deficit, unlock underutilized federal land for affordable housing, streamline domestic production, and repeal wasteful Green New Deal spending —delivering lower energy costs, more housing, and greater prosperity for American families.



The ENR title puts America on a path to energy dominance by:

Repealing billions in unspent Green New Deal handouts.

Generating over $15 billion in federal revenue through expanded oil, gas, coal, and geothermal leasing.

Restoring quarterly lease sales for domestic energy producers.

Saves new coal mining in the West.

Cutting burdensome royalty rates to make U.S. production globally competitive again.

Authorizing responsible development in ANWR, NPRA, and offshore Alaska.

Increasing timber harvests and geothermal leasing.

Refilling the Strategic Petroleum Reserve and enhancing energy security.

Ensuring states and counties benefit from energy projects on federal lands.

