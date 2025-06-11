New Sculpture, In Plain Sight, Unveiled at Cherry Street Pier for Pride Month

PHILADELPHIA, June 2, 2025 – Visit Philadelphia today unveiled In Plain Sight, a large-scale sculpture at Cherry Street Pier honoring Transgender, Queer, Intersex and Asexual members of the LGBTQ+ community. On display throughout Pride Month this June, the installation serves as a bold celebration of the TQ+ community — a group facing increased scrutiny as LGBTQ+ rights remain at the center of national debate. The sculpture underscores Philadelphia’s longstanding commitment to being a welcoming and affirming destination for LGBTQ+ residents and travelers.

To bring In Plain Sight to life, Visit Philadelphia consulted with local artists and creatives, including Philadelphia-based Bill Adair, an independent arts and culture consultant and former director of the Pew Center for Arts & Heritage. The concept was developed in partnership with local agency A&G (Allen & Gerritsen) and the final piece was fabricated by Outshaped, a family-owned 3D design and manufacturing studio.

Standing at 10 feet tall and weighing 250 pounds, the sculpture’s design incorporates colors from the different LGBTQ+ pride flags, each representing a segment of the community:

Transgender (T): Light blue, white and pink stripes from the Transgender Pride Flag.

Queer (Q): Elements from the traditional Rainbow Pride Flag, featuring red, orange, yellow, green, blue and violet.

Plus (+): Yellow and purple from the Intersex Pride Flag, symbolizing autonomy and visibility; black and white from the Asexual Pride Flag; and black and brown from the Progress Pride Flag, representing people of color and other marginalized groups within the LGBTQ+ community.

The sculpture also features carved grooves throughout, symbolizing the layered identities and lived experiences within the community. These design choices were intentionally selected to reflect the diversity and intersectionality of the TQ+ population.

“Visit Philadelphia is honored to present In Plain Sight as a meaningful tribute to the TQ+ community. This sculpture is a visible reminder of Philadelphia’s commitment to being a welcoming place for all,” said Angela Val, president and CEO of Visit Philadelphia. “When travelers come here, we want them to feel our city’s love, pride and spirit. Representation matters and research supports that. LGBTQ+ travelers spend more, travel more often and are more likely to choose destinations where they feel seen and affirmed.”

According to Community Marketing & Insights (CMI), 63% of LGBTQ+ travelers view Philadelphia as a welcoming destination. A separate Booking.com study found that 73% of LGBTQ+ travelers say increased inclusivity has made them feel more comfortable while traveling. The community also represents an estimated $1.4 trillion in annual purchasing power, with LGBTQ+ travelers spending 33% more than their non-LGBTQ counterparts and taking an average of four to six trips per year.

Cherry Street Pier, located on the Delaware River Waterfront, is hosting the installation throughout June. Visit Philadelphia is currently seeking a permanent home for In Plain Sight following Pride Month. Businesses or cultural institutions in Philadelphia or the surrounding counties whose values align with Visit Philadelphia’s welcoming mission are encouraged to apply for the opportunity to host the sculpture next. The deadline to submit is Monday, June 23, 2025.

“We’re proud to host In Plain Sight during Pride Month,” said Joseph Forkin, president of the Delaware River Waterfront Corporation. “The waterfront is a place for everyone, and Cherry Street Pier — home to a vibrant and diverse creative community — is the perfect location to spotlight this important symbol. We’re honored to be part of its journey and can’t wait to see where it goes next.”

Philadelphia’s connection to LGBTQ+ history is long and significant. The city was the site of the “Annual Reminder” protests at Independence Hall in the 1960s, one of the first organized gay rights demonstrations in the United States. In 2004, Visit Philadelphia launched Get Your History Straight and Your Nightlife Gay, the country’s first LGBTQ-specific tourism television commercial. Two decades later, the organization introduced In Pursuit of a More Perfect Union: Drag Queen Story Time on Independence Mall and in 2024 it sponsored Philadelphia Gay News’ successful effort to secure a Guinness World Records title for the largest drag story time reading.

“2025 calls for marketers to be bold and brave,” said Neil Frauenglass, chief marketing officer, Visit Philadelphia. “Our TQ+ sculpture sends a message to the community that they are seen and welcome in Philadelphia today, next year when we celebrate the country’s 250th birthday and always.”

Visit Philadelphia’s welcoming message to LGBTQ+ travelers is also prominently featured in a current New York City advertising takeover, which launched May 5 and runs through June 8. The campaign also includes bonus placements during the Tony Awards and NYC Pride weeks — June 9–15 and June 23–29 — reaching an additional 4.7 million impressions.

To learn more about In Plain Sight, please visit http://visitphilly.com/inplainsight.

