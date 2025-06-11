A 2025 Guide to Juneteenth Celebrations in Greater Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA, June 9, 2025 – Philadelphia offers many ways to honor Juneteenth, the longest-running holiday celebrating Black emancipation from slavery. Juneteenth marks the moment that enslaved Africans in Galveston, Texas, learned they had been freed, more than two years after the Emancipation Proclamation was signed, officially ending the American slave trade.

Today, the holiday is celebrated across the country with storytelling, reenactments, live performances and community gatherings that commemorate Black history, culture and resilience.

For the fifth year in a row, the City of Philadelphia’s official Fourth of July celebration — known as Wawa Welcome America — includes Juneteenth events in partnership with the African American Museum in Philadelphia, kicking off a season of independence starting on June 19 and continuing through July 4.

In addition, major festivals in West Philadelphia, Germantown and Chester County, along with events at attractions like Longwood Gardens, the Museum of the American Revolution and more, offer a variety of ways to commemorate the holiday.

Read on for how visitors and residents can celebrate Juneteenth in Greater Philadelphia in 2025.

Juneteenth Events

Juneteenth: A Celebration of Freedom at the Penn Museum

3260 South Street, Philadelphia, PA

Saturday, June 14, 2025 | 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

The Penn Museum celebrates Black art, culture and community all day long at its annual Juneteenth festival.

Museum admission is free all day, and in addition to the museum’s regular exhibitions and a few special pop-up exhibits, the day’s festivities include music and dance performances; live DJ sets; interactive drumming, double dutch and line dancing workshops; and storytelling.

Additionally, a community fair highlights local Black-owned businesses and organizations, and sweet and savory treats are available via local food trucks and a special Juneteenth menu at the Museum Café.

4th Annual Juneteenth Celebration at the Mercer Museum

84 S. Pine Street, Doylestown, PA

Saturday, June 14, 2025 | Noon- 3 p.m.

In the heart of Doylestown, the Mercer Museum holds its fourth annual Juneteenth celebration.

On the schedule for the free, outdoor festival this year: a living history presentation about the life of Harriet Tubman and other inspirational performances, a live DJ, food trucks, a vendor and artisan marketplace and other kid-friendly activities.

Philadelphia Juneteenth Festival at the Johnson House Historic Site

6300 Block of Germantown Ave, Philadelphia, PA

Saturday, June 14, 2025 | Noon- 7 p.m.

Historic Germantown celebrates Freedom Day during its annual Juneteenth Festival.

Hosted by the Johnson House Historic Site — once an important stop on the Underground Railroad — this annual festestival celebrates the 130th anniversary of Black emancipation from enslavement with tons of vendors to shop; food trucks; live music from DJs and local musicians like Sanovia, Trumpet Chics and Philly Destiny Band; and a ton of family-friendly festivities and fun to go around.

Juneteenth Celebration at the Please Touch Museum

4231 Avenue of the Republic, Philadelphia, PA

Thursday, June 19, 2025 | 9:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Celebrate Juneteenth with the family. Fairmount Park’s children’s museum has a day of special programming planned, including Juneteenth-themed art workshops, storytimes, activities and performances.

Join the Chocolate Ballerina Company for an enchanting dance performance, create an airbrushed work of art with artist Amir Campbell or settle in for a special storytime about fun and freedom in Philly with author Kathleen Wainwright. All this and more is included with regular admission to the museum.

Juneteenth at the National Constitution Center

525 Arch Street, Philadelphia, PA

Thursday, June 19, 2025 | 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Freedom did not come easily for African Americans, and Old City’s National Constitution Center honors the fight with free admission and a full day of programming for guests of all ages.

Costumed interpreters bring history to life, embodying the stories of abolitionists, such as Ona Judge, during a special kids’ town hall. The museum’s education team also offers special exhibit walk-throughs highlighting the Emancipation Proclamation, the 13th Amendment and American freedom movements. History shows, Juneteenth crafts and more. Be sure to check out the official website for the full schedule.

Juneteenth 2025 at the Museum of the American Revolution

101 S. 3rd Street, Philadelphia, PA

Thursday, June 19, 2025 | 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

The Museum of the American Revolution honors America’s complicated legacy of equality with hands-on activities, special gallery guides and more.

Kids of all ages can explore recreated historical environments with interactive activities. The Black Voices of the Revolution Highlights Tour offers a closer look at artifacts from the museum’s permanent collection that are connected to the lives of Black men and women in history (at an additional cost). And you won’t want to miss screenings of the first-person theatrical performance telling the story of Elizabeth Freeman, the enslaved colonial woman who sued for — and won — her freedom.

Juneteenth Celebration at Eastern State Penitentiary

2027 Fairmount Avenue, Philadelphia, PA

Thursday, June 19, 2025 | 10:45 a.m. – 2:30 p.m.

The historic Eastern State Penitentiary marks Juneteenth with memorable performances, activities and educational panels for guests of all ages — all included with regular admission.

The day features a special storytime reading of children’s books focusing on stories about Juneteenth and resistance, with Thembi Palmer, choral performances by The Black Breath Collective, and a special panel discussion featuring scholars who explore the holiday’s history.

Juneteenth Pop-Up Market at the Independence Visitor Center

599 Market Street, Philadelphia, PA

Thursday, June 19, 2025 | 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Popping up in the middle of Philadelphia’s Historic District, this market invites you to shop works and wares from a collection of Black entrepreneurs.

In previous years, a wide range of items, including homemade pastries, handcrafted pottery, home goods, natural hair and body care products, were available for purchase.

Juneteenth Block Party at the African American Museum in Philadelphia

701 Arch Street, Philadelphia, PA

Thursday, June 19, 2025 | Noon- 7 p.m.

Celebrating the anniversary of the day the last enslaved Africans were notified of their freedom, the day-long Juneteenth Block Party kicks off outside the African American Museum in Philadelphia with its theme of “Audacious Freedom: Celebrating 160 Years of Emancipation” (in partnership with Visit Philadelphia).

Revel in shared freedom while enjoying events including a vendor village highlighting Black-owned businesses and food trucks, a beer garden, book giveaways, wellness and relaxation activities, educational events like panels and speakers and live musical performances headlined by Lady Alma and DJ Drama, hosted by Patty Jackson.

Millennial Juneteenth Festival

1414 S. 47th Street, Philadelphia, PA

Thursday, June 19, 2025 | 1-5 p.m.

Nonprofit organization Millennial Juneteenth is back with its sixth annual Juneteenth Festival. Taking place at the 48th & Woodland Playground and themed “Black Outside” for 2025, the all-ages bash features shopping with Black-owned businesses, live music, dance and poetry performances and more.

The festival celebrates the mission of Millennial Juneteenth, a civic and volunteer organization geared towards millennials.

Delaware County’s 4th Annual Juneteenth Celebration

1671 N. Providence Road, Media, PA

Thursday, June 19, 2025 | 4-9 p.m.

Families, vendors and more head to Rose Tree Park in Media for Delco’s annual Juneteenth celebration.

This free event welcomes all ages, offering pay-as-you-go food and drink and includes a celebratory program for the whole family, a student art showcase, performances, a historical reading and more.

Juneteenth Events from Voices Underground

1001 Longwood Road, Kennett Square, PA

June 20-22, 2025

Chester County’s Voices Underground curates a stellar schedule of Juneteenth events.

Themed “Black Joy,” this year’s lineup kicks off with a comedy show by America’s Got Talent contestant Preacher Lawson at Longwood Gardens (Friday, June 20, 2025). As well as a special Juneteenth-themed illuminated fountain show.

The schedule also promises a family-friendly event at The Creamery of Kennett Square, complete with a mixology workshop (advance registration encouraged), DJ sets, all-ages comedy show and games (Saturday, June 21, 2025), and a multi-faith church service and family festival at Lincoln University (Sunday, June 22, 2025).

3rd Annual Juneteenth Wine & Arts Festival at Cherry Street Pier

121 N. Christopher Columbus Boulevard, Philadelphia, PA

Saturday, June 21, 2025 | 1-6 p.m.

Toast to local and international Black culture at the free, family-friendly Juneteenth Wine & Arts Festival at the Delaware River waterfront’s Cherry Street Pier, curated by musical artist Shekhinah B.

Hosted by The Women’s Coalition for Empowerment, Inc. in partnership with the Delaware River Waterfront Corporation, the third annual festival honors the spirit of Juneteenth through wine tastings from Pennsylvania wineries, local art exhibitions, live music performances, craft vendors and more. All ages are welcome, though, of course, guests must be 21 or over for wine tasting (which requires separate tickets).

Juneteenth Parade and Festival in West Fairmount, Philadelphia

Malcolm X Park, 5100 Pine Street, Philadelphia, PA

Sunday, June 22, 2025 | 10 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Held the Sunday after Juneteenth, the ninth annual Philadelphia Juneteenth Parade & Festival commemorates the anniversary with the largest event in the nation celebrating the summer holiday. First, a joyous parade featuring 25,000 attendees, 2,000 participants and over two dozen floats will proceed through West Fairmount Park, kicking off across from The Mann Center.

The celebration then continues at historic Malcolm X Park with the Juneteenth Marketplace & Art in the Park featuring over 250 vendors, the Juneteenth Youth Pavilion and the family-friendly Juneteenth Music Festival.

Juneteenth Jubilee at Bartram’s Garden

5400 Lindbergh Boulevard, Philadelphia, PA

Sunday, June 22, 2025 | 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Bartram’s Garden hosts a day dedicated to culture, community and all-ages fun.

Head to the Southwest Philly botanical garden for performances co-hosted by VinylTap 215, workshops, shopping, storytelling, lawn games and more.

JAWNTEENTH: A Juneteenth and Pride Celebration

435 Spring Garden Street, Philadelphia, PA

Sunday, June 22, 2025 | 6 p.m.

Pride AND Juneteenth? The auspicious occasion calls for a fabulous evening of epic proportions.

Head to Silk City for an adults-only variety showcase that crosses multiple genres — burlesque, drag, comedy and music — and communities. Tickets are required, and food and drinks will be available for purchase.

2025 Phoenixville Juneteenth Celebration

200 Bridge Street, Phoenixville, PA

June 22 & 26 2025

Come out to Bridge Street in Phoenixville for a special commemoration celebrating Black history, freedom and community. The fun gets started Saturday, June 22, 2025, with historical reenactments, music, art, dance, magic, storytelling and more.

The celebrations turn up louder on Thursday, June 26, 2025, at the History of Black Music dance party at The Colonial Theatre.

