A Guide to Wawa Welcome America, Philly’s 16-Day July 4th Fest

PHILADELPHIA, June 13, 2025 – No city celebrates the Fourth of July quite like the birthplace of American independence. This summer, Wawa Welcome America returns with 16 days of free, family-friendly programming across Philadelphia, marking the nation’s largest Independence Day festival and one of the biggest free celebrations in the country.

Running from June 19 through July 4, 2025, the massive, citywide festival honors both Juneteenth and the Fourth of July, offering a more complete and inclusive story of American freedom. Through music, history and community programming, Wawa Welcome America invites locals and visitors alike to celebrate what liberty means today.

Highlights include dozens of free concerts, museum admissions, community events, fireworks displays and more — all leading up to a blockbuster Fourth of July concert on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway, featuring Jazmine Sullivan and LL Cool J, followed by a spectacular fireworks finale over the Philadelphia Museum of Art.

Fireworks

Kidchella Music Festival at Smith Memorial Playground

Friday, June 20, 2025 | 4-9 p.m.

Kicking off the first official day of summer, this free outdoor bash at Smith Memorial Playground delivers big fun to music lovers of all ages.

Family-friendly acts like Ants on a Log, Noggin Hill and Jams for Junior Jawns take the stage along with tasty treats, interactive art stations, wellness and relaxation activities, great giveaways — including a book giveaway courtesy of Sesame Place — and more.

The night comes to a close with a kid-approved fireworks display set to Kidz Bop tunes. Advanced registration is encouraged.

U.S. Army Band’s “Pershing’s Own” Concert + Fireworks at Independence Blue Cross RiverRink

Saturday, June 28, 2025 | 8-10 p.m.

What better way to celebrate the season than with a patriotic performance paired with picturesque views?

Originally formed back in 1922 by General John J. Pershing, the United States Army band “Pershing’s Own” returns to Philly for a star-spangled concert — capped off by a rousing fireworks show over the Delaware River.

Celebration of Black Music Month + Fireworks at the Dell Music Center

Sunday, June 29, 2025 | 4-9 p.m.

Philly pays tribute to Black music and culture at this free, open-air concert and festival curated by Philly music icon Dyana Williams and co-hosted by media personality Laiya St. Clair.

Local talent Kindred the Family Soul, Freeway and DJ Aktive hit the Dell Music Center stage, followed by a showstopping fireworks display.

The family-friendly evening also features delicious food and local vendors, a soulful yoga workshop, a roller-skating rink with performances, line dance lessons, a Double Dutch activation and fun giveaways.

Free tickets will be available at the Dell Box Office beginning May 17, 2025, with a limited number of day-of tickets available on a first-come, first-served basis.

July 4th Concert and Fireworks on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway

Friday, July 4, 2025 | 7 p.m.

Philadelphia’s Wawa Welcome America festivities go out with a bang at the festival’s main event, a giant, free-for-everyone party on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway.

This year’s epic show is headlined by two Grammy Award-winning musicians: Philly-born R&B songstress Jazmine Sullivan and the first rapper to be inducted into the Rock ‘n’ Roll Hall of Fame LL Cool J.

The massive, family-friendly event is followed by the city’s largest Fourth of July fireworks show over the Philadelphia Museum of Art.

Concerts

Gospel On Independence at Independence National Historical Park

Friday, June 27, 2025 | 7 p.m.

Grammy Award-nominated gospel artist Marvin Sapp — alongside talented local choirs and musicians — sets Independence National Historical Park ablaze.

Seating is first-come, first-served, but concertgoers are encouraged to bring a blanket or chair to enjoy this powerful and uplifting evening of gospel music.

Salute to Service: The United States Army Field Band at Independence National Historical Park

Wednesday, July 2, 2025 | 7 p.m.

Join the U.S. Army Field Band & Soldiers’ Chorus and husband-wife musical duo The War And Treaty in the shadow of Independence Hall as they lift U.S. soldiers and veterans in song.

All are welcome to bring a blanket or chair to watch this powerful and patriotic performance showcasing the talented musicians of the U.S. Army.

Pops on Independence at Independence National Historical Park

Thursday, July 3, 2025 | 7-9 p.m.

After performing under the moniker the “No Name Pops” since 2023, this beloved 40-plus-year-old Philadelphia tradition returns to its roots.

The beloved orchestra, known for playing everything from Broadway to Beethoven, takes the stage at Independence National Historical Park with brand-new music director Chris Dragon, special guest singer-songwriter Ben Folds and a very familiar name: the Philly Pops.

Parties & Festivals

Juneteenth Block Party at the African American Museum in Philadelphia

Thursday, June 19, 2025 | 12-7 p.m.

Celebrate “audacious freedom” and Black culture at this vibrant Juneteenth festival outside of the African American Museum in Philadelphia.

Hosted by the legendary Patty Jackson, the free event features live performances from Grammy Award-winning hip-hop producer (and Philly native) DJ Drama, singer Lady Alma, the Mother Bethel A.M.E. Choir and more, as well as a beer garden and food market.

Families can look out for free book giveaways courtesy of Sesame Place in the Kids Zone, wellness and relaxation activities at the Well-being on Wheels activation and opportunities to shop at Black-owned businesses.

Avenue of the Arts Block Party

Saturday, June 21, 2025 | 12 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Find blocks of fun for everyone at this all-day celebration on the Avenue of the Arts. Residents and visitors can experience live performances by local and world-renowned talent on multiple stages, as well as beautiful art and a fashion show celebrating the 20th anniversary of Philly Fashion Week.

With special kid- and pet-friendly programming in the kids zone and the Avenue of the Barks area, along with sips and bites in the beer garden and food market.

For the Fans Block Party

Sunday, June 22, 2025 | 2-6 p.m.

Philly sports fans prepare for Summer 2026 as the FIFA World Cup 26 and the MLB All-Star Game come to town.

Wawa Welcome America, the Philadelphia Phillies and Philadelphia Soccer 2026 join forces to kick off the excitement with a major fan fest outside the events’ respective venues, Lincoln Financial Field and Citizens Bank Park.

Residents and visitors can test their skills with the Phillies’ speed pitch and the Philadelphia Soccer 2026 Liberty Skills Challenge. As well as dance to DJ sets, food truck fare and drinks from the beer garden.

Cherashore Pool Party at Cherashore Playground

Tuesday, June 24, 2025 | 4-7 p.m.

Dive into summertime fun at this family-friendly pool party in Philadelphia’s Olney neighborhood.

DJ Caesar sets the tone as guests of all ages celebrate the opening of the pool at Cherashore Playground with free entertainment, games, food, crafts, giveaways and more.

Vet Fest at the City Hall Courtyard

Wedensday, June 25, 2025 | 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Philadelphia honors the courageous veterans who have sacrificed and served on behalf of our country and their families during this patriotic celebration.

The day features a ceremony recognizing local veterans and groups continuing to serve the community; live performances by Denise King, Russell Thompkins Jr. & the New Stylistics, Dan Harrison and more; complimentary refreshments; giveaways; and veteran-focused resources.

Wawa Hoagie Day at Independence National Historical Park

Thursday, June 26, 2025 | noon

Wawa is giving away free hoagies on Independence Mall, a true Philadelphia treasure.

Stop by Arch Street, between 5th and 6th streets, at noon for a complimentary Wawa Shorti hoagie. In between bites, enjoy free entertainment and complimentary admission to the National Constitution Center.

Five Points Night Market

Thursday, June 26, 2025 | 5-9 p.m.

Food trucks line Rising Sun Avenue for the evening during this community-centric food festival.

In addition to tasty bites, there will be live performances from Laura Cheadle + The Girls and DJ Fly Girrl, all-ages activities and local vendors.

Concilio’s Annual Hispanic Fiesta at LOVE Park

Saturday, June 28, 2025 | 2-9 p.m.

One of the largest celebrations of Latino arts and culture in Philadelphia, Concilio’s Hispanic Fiesta brings music, dance, food and flair to the heart of Philadelphia.

Moving to LOVE Park for 2025, the annual family-friendly festival features live entertainment by both local and world-renowned Latino artists, a Hispanic Parade of Flags, interactive exhibits highlighting Latino culture and traditions, a kids zone and food from Latino-owned businesses.

This year’s performance lineup is headlined by Grammy Award-nominated singer-songwriter Ivy Queen and features Los Pueblitos, Bonilla Baile Folklórico and Estilo Dance Studio.

Movies on the Mall: Independence Day at Independence National Historical Park

Tuesday, July 1, 2025 | 7-9 p.m.

The Will Smith classic Independence Day takes on special meaning during Independence Week. The 1996 action movie returns to the big screen for a special showing in Old City with Independence Hall as its backdrop. All are welcome to bring a blanket or chair for an awesome alfresco movie night.

Red, White, & Blue To-Do in the Historic District

Wednesday, July 2, 2025 | 9 a.m. – 9 p.m.

John Adams called for a day of “pomp and parade” to celebrate the Continental Congress’s historic vote for independence on July 2, 1776, two days before the Declaration of Independence was signed. And “pomp and parade” is precisely what we get during Red, White, & Blue To-Do.

Taking place throughout Philadelphia’s Historic District, the festivities include the Red, White, & Blue To-Do Pomp & Parade, the All American Block Party, happy hours, extended hours at historic sites and a rousing concert-finale on Independence Mall.

Parades & Ceremonies

Celebration of Freedom Ceremony

Friday, July 4, 2025 | 10 a.m.

Mayor Cherelle L. Parker and various guest speakers kick off the city’s Independence Day celebrations and reflect on the evolving history of freedom in America during this moving program set in front of historic Independence Hall.

The day’s program includes musical performances by DJ Diamond Kuts and Suzann Christine, and an awards presentation honoring individuals and organizations making a difference in our city.

Salute to Independence Parade

Friday, July 4, 2025 | 11 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Mark the United States’ 249th birthday with a grand celebration of history, culture and diversity.

The parade kicks off at 5th and Chestnut Streets, passing in front of Independence Hall, before traveling west through Old City to Broad and Arch Streets.

With a special traveling dance production, performances by the World Champion Reading Buccaneers Drum and Bugle Corps and the Corotegas Latin Marching Band, and the debut of the first float set for the 2026 parade celebrating America’s 250th birthday.

Free Museum Days

Free Museum Days

Various Days

Over the course of the 16-day festival, some of the city’s best museums and attractions offer free or pay-what-you-wish admission to visitors.

This year, over 40 cultural centers throughout the city, including the Penn Museum, Eastern State Penitentiary and the Masonic Temple, are participating in the program. Check the official website for more information and the full Free Museum Day schedule.

