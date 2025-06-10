Exploring rural VA communities

At VA, we actively work to meet Veterans in their own communities and promote opportunities to live happy and healthy lives. With almost a quarter of all Veterans in the United States residing in rural communities, ensuring they receive quality health care close to home is more important than ever.

One such rural health facility is the Jack C. Montgomery VA Medical Center (VAMC) located in Muskogee, Oklahoma. Let’s revisit the Jack C. Montgomery VAMC to learn more about the facility and current career openings.

Jack C. Montgomery VA Medical Center

Located in Muskogee, which is the 13th largest city in Oklahoma, the Jack C. Montgomery VAMC is part of the Eastern Oklahoma VA Health Care System. While the facility has gone through a few name changes since its founding, the medical center initially opened its doors on Flag Day, June 14, 1923, as the Soldiers Memorial Hospital to provide care for Oklahoma, Texas and Arkansas World War I Veterans.

Today, the Jack C. Montgomery VAMC boasts a full range of health services provided, from audiology and endocrinology, to optometry and pain management. As of February 2025, 91% of Veteran patients report they can get an urgent primary care appointment when they need it.

Jobs at Jack C. Montgomery VAMC

The Eastern Oklahoma VA Health Care System serves about 53,000 Veterans and provides exceptional, patient-centered care. If you’re looking to serve in a career that’s All About Veterans, check out these mission-critical positions currently open at the Jack C. Montgomery VAMC:

Work at VA

Help us promote the health and well-being of rural Veterans with a rewarding career at VA. Read more about openings at the Jack C. Montgomery VAMC on VA Careers.