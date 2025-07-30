Don’t stay silent about PTSD

After a traumatic event, it’s normal to have upsetting memories, feel on edge or have trouble sleeping. At first, it may be hard to do normal daily activities like go to work or spend time with people you care about. However, if it’s been longer than a few months and you still have symptoms, you may have PTSD. For some people, PTSD symptoms may start later on, or they may come and go over time.

The good news for Veterans is that VA is the national leader in treating PTSD.

When Army Veteran Kevin Jones, an infantryman who served four years in Iraq, began experiencing PTSD symptoms, he knew he needed help.

“PTSD can significantly impact those experiencing it, affecting every aspect of a person’s life, but it’s important to know that there is always someone out there to reach out to for help, like Atlanta VA doctors or fellow Veterans,” Jones said.

Retired Marine Corps Master Gunnery Sergeant Joseph McGee acknowledged that for some service members and Veterans, one of the barriers to asking for help is that they don’t want others to know they’re getting treatment for mental and emotional issues.

“For those who served, there is a lot of stigma associated with PTSD treatment, since it can be perceived as a sign of weakness,” McGee said. “However, the good news is that Veterans dealing with PTSD do not have to suffer silently because treatment is available, it works and it’s within reach.”

Jones and McGee offer an important piece of advice for Veterans and service members dealing with PTSD: acknowledge the problem, find something that works and don’t stay silent.

VA offers a number of different PTSD treatment options that work and can help you regain a sense of control over your life. You and your VA health care provider can decide together which treatment is best for you—based on benefits, risks, side effects and other preferences.

If you’re a Veteran in crisis or concerned about one, contact the Veterans Crisis Line to receive 24/7 confidential support. You don’t have to be enrolled in VA benefits or health care to connect. To reach responders, dial 988 then press 1, chat online at VeteransCrisisLine.net/Chat or text 838255.

It’s never too late to apply for the VA health care you’ve earned. If you are a Veteran or know a Veteran who has not yet applied for their VA health care benefits, learn how to get started.