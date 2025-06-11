Fueling courage from Marine Corps to ultramarathon hero

The sharing of any non-VA information does not constitute an endorsement of products and services on the part of VA. Veterans should verify the information with the organization offering.

This May, runners in Team Red White and Blue’s (RWB) Old Glory Ultra Relay made history by setting a world record—carrying a single American flag nonstop across the entire continental United States in just over 16 days. Twelve dedicated Veterans, divided into three teams—Red, White and Blue—ran with relentless determination, covering over 3,000 miles at an average pace of 7 minutes, 43 seconds per mile. Each team of four took turns relaying the flag, pushing through grueling weather and over 119,162 elevation changes from the USS Midway Museum in San Diego to the National Mall in Washington, D.C. Supported by a crew of medical, mechanical and logistical staff, these heroes exemplified resilience, teamwork and unwavering commitment. As proud military Veterans and members of Team RWB, their journey not only shattered records but also aimed to raise $1 million for Veteran health and wellness—demonstrating that through perseverance and purpose, we can inspire change and honor those who served.

Runner advocate: A Veteran’s path to serving fellow Veterans at VA

Lindsay Kasow, one of two women in the relay, is a current Rating Veteran Service Representative (RVSR) from the San Diego Regional Office (RO) with the Veterans Benefits Administration (VBA). She is a proud Marine Corps Veteran who served her country for nine years in various military police roles in the U.S., Okinawa and the Philippines.

At the end of her military service, Kasow completed the Warrior Training Advancement Course (WARTAC). WARTAC is a skill-bridge education and employment opportunity for Wounded Warriors and transitioning service members to complete a national-level VBA training program while still on active duty. Calling it, “The best thing ever,” Kasow finished her training to become a VSR while stationed at Camp Pendelton and got her wish-list assignment at the San Diego RO, where she still works today.

Running for competition and cause

Kasow says she started running to stay competitive after active duty. A friend was running 50-mile races, and she thought, “I could do that too.” That slowly grew to 100-mile races, and last year she completed seven ultra marathons, even standing on the podium a few times.

Marine Corps Veteran and VA employee Lindsay Kasow carries the American flag during Team RWB’s Old Glory Ultra Relay. Kasow was one of 12 Veterans who ran nonstop across America—from San Diego to Washington, D.C.—carrying a single American flag every step of the way. Their goal is to motivate Veterans across the nation to get moving, whether that’s walking, running or cycling.

This year she was selected to run “the Badwater,” also known as the “World’s Toughest Footrace.” The course traverses 135 miles in California in 48 hours or less, all in extreme heat. The race kicks off in the lowest elevation in North America at the Badwater Basin in Death Valley and finishes at Whitney Portal in the Mt. Whitney summit, the highest point in the contiguous United States. Runners go through a rigorous selection process and the race is by invitation only.

A friend saw an advertisement for the Old Glory Ultra and sent it to Kasow. She applied, was interviewed where she discussed the great lengths and terrain she has ran and was ecstatic to be selected. Joining the race brought her into Team RWB and introduced her to teammates who became family. She was assigned to the White team, the “night runners.” They hit the road each night from 11:00 p.m. to 7:00 a.m.

The Old Glory Ultra runners are still in daily contact, and she says she is constantly chatting with Team White. Like the military, the unique experience bonded them in a way no one will ever know. This mission was rooted in far more than securing a world record but bringing a voice to Veteran health and wellness.

Humility and heart: Reflection on teamwork, community support and the power of the American spirit

Kasow is humble, constantly moving the discussion away from personal accomplishments and back to the team and the mission.

“We did great because we had the best support system. From the sponsors, the people taking care of our health, to the entire team,” she said. “We ran great because of them.”

She also shared how much the community support meant to her and the team. She talked about the first time they got a police escort in Texas, to every hero salute they received from every fire station they passed. The Red and Blue teams were the day runners and saw larger ceremonies, but she teared up as she recalled running in one of her last shifts.

They were running through Virginia past a fire station, and she saw a lady standing farther on by herself, waving a little American flag and screaming for her. They shared a high five and it made her realize this relay not only touched the hearts of the runners, but the hearts of everyone who came out to support.

Secretary of VA Doug Collins was at the finish line to commend the runners and support Team RWB’s mission of building a healthy lifestyle for Veterans.

“Your running across America shows Veterans they are valuable,” he said. “Many Veterans leave service and forget how great they are. Staying healthy—walking, running, lifting—makes America better.”

Commitment to Veterans

Kasow is a testament to the missions of VA and Team RWB, not only as Veteran, but as someone who is running to bring awareness and working at VA. As a service rep at VA, she meticulously reviews records to ensure each Veteran she serves gets the compensation and benefits they earned. The work has broadened her perspective Veterans face, from combat injuries and physical ailments to silent mental health battles and emotional hardships. Just like her ultra races, Kasow takes the “extra step” with each claim. When she isn’t running or working, you will find her outside with good friends and her animals.

Kasow will be featured in the Veteran 30-Day Fitness Challenge. VA and Team RWB are teaming up this June to give Veterans a new mission. Join live, pre-recorded and “complete on your own time” workouts across different fitness modalities throughout the month.