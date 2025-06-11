AG Derek Brown Joins Lawsuit to Object to 23andMe’s Proposed Sale of Consumers’ Private Data 

June 11, 2025

Salt Lake City, UT – Utah Attorney General Derek Brown and a bipartisan coalition of 27 other attorneys general filed a lawsuit against 23andMe to prevent the company from selling Utahns’ private genetic information to another company without their express consent. 23andMe filed for bankruptcy in March of this year. During the current bankruptcy proceedings, the company is attempting to sell millions of Americans’ highly personal genetic and health material. The attorneys general argue this kind of information, including biological samples and DNA data, should not be sold without the person’s express consent.

“Genetic material is incredibly sensitive and personal – nobody should be allowed to auction this immutable and identifying information off to the highest bidder,” said Douglas Crapo, Consumer Protection Deputy for the Office of the Utah Attorney General. “Utahns have the right to control this deeply private information and did not expect it to be sold. We are committed to protecting Utahns’ rights and personal data.”

“Utahns entrusted 23andMe with their most personal genetic information, under the promise of privacy and protection. The company’s intent to sell this data to the highest bidder is an egregious betrayal of that trust and will not be tolerated,” said Katie Hass, Director of the Utah Division of Consumer Protection. “Every consumer should have the right to decide how this intimate, personal, and unique data is handled going forward.”

Joining AG Brown in filing this lawsuit are the attorneys general from Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, the District of Columbia, Florida, Illinois, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maine, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, New Hampshire, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, South Dakota, Vermont, Virginia, Washington, West Virginia, and Wisconsin.

Read the lawsuit here.