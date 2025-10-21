Attorney General Derek Brown releases public schedule 10/13/25-10/17/25  

The following public schedule reflects the Attorney General’s schedule this past week. All times are listed in the local time. AG Brown’s meetings may be in-person, virtual, or hybrid. Monday, October 13 No public meetings Tuesday, October 14 10:00 am: Division Directors meeting Hybrid 12:00 pm: Legislator meeting Office of the Attorney General 1:00 pm: GOPB Budget Briefing Office of the Attorney General 1:30 pm: Speech prep Office of the Attorney General 4:00 pm: Generation All introduction Office of the Attorney General 6:00 pm: Remembering Charlie Kirk with Turning Point USA UVU and BYU Chapters Utah State Capitol Wednesday, October 15 9:00 am: Attend Utah Supreme Court arguments Utah State Capitol 10:00 am: Legislator meeting Utah State Capitol 11:00 am: Constituent meeting Office of the Attorney General 5:30 pm: Mental Health Policy Academy Reception Grand America Hotel Thursday, October 16 Throughout the day: AG Brown attended two case screenings 11:45 am: Speak at the Alliance of Public Charter School Attorneys Conference Kimpton Hotel Monaco Friday, October 17 No public meetings

