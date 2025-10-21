Submit Release
Attorney General Derek Brown releases public schedule 10/13/25-10/17/25  

The following public schedule reflects the Attorney General’s schedule this past week. All times are listed in the local time. AG Brown’s meetings may be in-person, virtual, or hybrid. 

Monday, October 13 

No public meetings 

Tuesday, October 14 

10:00 am: Division Directors meeting 

Hybrid 

12:00 pm: Legislator meeting 

Office of the Attorney General 

1:00 pm: GOPB Budget Briefing 

Office of the Attorney General 

1:30 pm: Speech prep 

Office of the Attorney General 

4:00 pm: Generation All introduction  

Office of the Attorney General 

6:00 pm: Remembering Charlie Kirk with Turning Point USA UVU and BYU Chapters 

Utah State Capitol  

Wednesday, October 15 

9:00 am: Attend Utah Supreme Court arguments  

Utah State Capitol 

10:00 am: Legislator meeting 

Utah State Capitol 

11:00 am: Constituent meeting 

Office of the Attorney General 

5:30 pm: Mental Health Policy Academy Reception 

Grand America Hotel 

Thursday, October 16 

Throughout the day: AG Brown attended two case screenings 

11:45 am: Speak at the Alliance of Public Charter School Attorneys Conference 

Kimpton Hotel Monaco 

Friday, October 17 

No public meetings 

