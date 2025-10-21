Attorney General Derek Brown releases public schedule 10/13/25-10/17/25
The following public schedule reflects the Attorney General’s schedule this past week. All times are listed in the local time. AG Brown’s meetings may be in-person, virtual, or hybrid.
Monday, October 13
No public meetings
Tuesday, October 14
10:00 am: Division Directors meeting
Hybrid
12:00 pm: Legislator meeting
Office of the Attorney General
1:00 pm: GOPB Budget Briefing
Office of the Attorney General
1:30 pm: Speech prep
Office of the Attorney General
4:00 pm: Generation All introduction
Office of the Attorney General
6:00 pm: Remembering Charlie Kirk with Turning Point USA UVU and BYU Chapters
Utah State Capitol
Wednesday, October 15
9:00 am: Attend Utah Supreme Court arguments
Utah State Capitol
10:00 am: Legislator meeting
Utah State Capitol
11:00 am: Constituent meeting
Office of the Attorney General
5:30 pm: Mental Health Policy Academy Reception
Grand America Hotel
Thursday, October 16
Throughout the day: AG Brown attended two case screenings
11:45 am: Speak at the Alliance of Public Charter School Attorneys Conference
Kimpton Hotel Monaco
Friday, October 17
No public meetings
