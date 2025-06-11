Governor Newsom statement on the passing of Brian Wilson

Los Angeles, California – Governor Gavin Newsom issued the following statement today on the passing of Brian Wilson, singer-songwriter and Beach Boys co-founder:

“Jennifer and I join the world in mourning the death of Brian Wilson, a musical genius and California icon. Wilson fundamentally changed modern music, helping make the Beach Boys not only the defining American band of their era, but also the California band to this day. He captured the mystique and magic of California, carrying it around the world and across generations. Wilson did not lead an easy life, but he persevered through the trials he faced to find peace with his family and his music. He leaves a legacy that, like any one of the Beach Boys’ hits, will not be forgotten.”