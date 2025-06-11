Reggae On The River 2025 Celebrates 36 Years

The Iconic ROTR 2025 Festival Delivers a World-Class Lineu

HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA, UNITED STATES, June 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Following the triumphant return in 2024, Reggae On The River is set to unite reggae lovers from around the world along the iconic banks of the Eel River, nestled in California's majestic redwood forests, from August 1–3, 2025. The 36th annual celebration will offer fans a one-of-a-kind festival experience, blending world-class music with the natural beauty of Humboldt County.This year’s festival promises an unforgettable experience with a stellar lineup featuring some of the biggest names in reggae and dancehall, including Busy Signal, Tarrus Riley, Alborosie, Mr. Vegas, Charly Black, Julian Marley, Luciano, Yellowman, Queen Omega, Third World, Bugle, and many more. These powerhouse artists will deliver dynamic performances, offering fans timeless sets that showcase the genre’s finest talent.In anticipation of the three-day gathering, Saturday’s headliner, Tarrus Riley, said that festival-goers can look forward to “high-energy reggae music rocking on the river.” Upon learning of ROTR’s rich history, Riley added, “WOW! I didn’t even know all of that. Proof again of Jamaica’s amazing indelible impact in world music history and culture. Reggae music has opened up all these doors for you, me, and those to come. It’s a pleasure to perform on such a stage. I’m coming to represent.”Grammy award-winning artist, Julian "Juju" Marley, who also performs on Saturday’s bill, shared, “It’s always a pleasure to perform at Reggae On The River. Expect good vibrations and electrifying reggae music that complements the stunning surroundings of Humboldt County.”More than just a festival, Reggae On The River is a celebration of community, unity, and cultural preservation. Since its inception in 1984 as a benefit for the Mateel Community Center, this beloved event has been a cornerstone of Humboldt County and a pilgrimage for reggae fans worldwide. Each year, the festival brings together generations of music lovers to celebrate the timeless sounds of reggae and dancehall, fostering connection, resilience, and joy in the heart of nature.Closing out the festivities on Sunday night will be Jamaican superstar Busy Signal, who returns to the ROTR stage after a memorable performance in 2018. "Reggae music and Reggae On The River, you have to be there. My band and I are looking forward to rock with you.” said the Turf Boss, as he’s also known to his fans.In addition to world-class music, attendees can enjoy the vibrant one-stop-shop, the Jah Mall Marketplace, as well as over 50 craft and artisan vendors and an international array of food choices from near and far. A Kid Zone “Kidlandia,” will feature kid-friendly activities, snacks, puppet shows and games. Legendary late-night afterparties, powered by top sound systems, such as King Addies International Sound System – Brooklyn, NY, and Jah Works Sound – Osaka, Japan, will keep the energy flowing well into the evening hours.With three stages, scenic riverfront camping and a welcoming atmosphere, Reggae On The River 2025 invites fans of all ages, from longtime fans to newcomers, all are welcome to join in a weekend of music, culture, and celebration. Youth 12 & under are free. Single day, weekend and 3-day passes are available for purchase at ReggaeOnTheRiver.com

