Utah Facial Plastics Wins Best of State 2025 in Cosmetic Surgery and Medspa, Recognized for Empowering Confidence

Utah Facial Plastics Honored with Best of State Award in 2025

Utah Facial Plastics earned recognition for its expert, heartfelt approach to aesthetics, helping patients transform their confidence and lives.

We’re here to walk with people through their journey, to help them feel whole again, to give them the confidence to face the world. That’s what makes this work so meaningful.” — Dr. Douglas Henstrom, double-board certified facial plastic surgeon

SALT LAKE CITY, UT, UNITED STATES, June 11, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Utah Facial Plastics (UFP) is honored to be named a 2025 Best of State Award winner in recognition of the organization’s unwavering dedication to helping people look, feel, and live their best. More than a leader in facial plastic surgery and aesthetic medicine, Utah Facial Plastics has built its reputation on a deeper mission: to care for individuals with compassion, to restore confidence, and to make a lasting difference in people’s lives.

Founded in 2006 by Dr. Scott Thompson, Utah Facial Plastics has evolved from a single facial plastic surgery practice into a comprehensive center for aesthetic and wellness care. Today, the practice includes three board-certified facial plastic surgeons, a state-of-the-art MedSpa, an expanded Hair Restoration Surgical Center, and a new location opening in Heber later this year. While Utah Facial Plastics continues to lead the industry with innovative treatments and transformative results, its core mission remains unchanged: to help individuals leave their insecurities behind and embrace life with confidence.

“This recognition reflects something much bigger than us, it’s about the thousands of lives we’ve touched through care that is not only exceptional, but deeply personal,” said Dr. Scott Thompson, Double-Board Certified Facial Plastic Surgeon and Founder of Utah Facial Plastics. “It’s a testament to our incredible team’s passion for innovation, patient safety, and creating confidence through expert care. When a patient looks in the mirror and sees themselves again, when they smile with confidence, that’s our greatest achievement. We’re honored to serve such a loyal and supportive community and excited to continue raising the standard in aesthetics.”Utah Facial Plastics’ commitment to excellence is evidenced by its continued recognition from patients, peers, and professional organizations:

• Best of SLC (2019, 2020, 2022, 2023, 2024, 2025)

• Best of Northern Utah (2020–2024)

• Best of Davis County (2025)

• Best of State (2023, 2025)

• Castle Connolly Top Doctors (5 consecutive years)

• Over 3,100 five-star reviews and a 4.9-star rating on Google

• Named a Top 10 Workplace in Utah in 2024

Each of these awards tells a story, not just of industry leadership, but of real lives uplifted through expert care, thoughtful treatment plans, and a team that leads with heart.

“We’re here for more than just physical transformation,” said Dr. Douglas Henstrom, double-board certified facial plastic surgeon at Utah Facial Plastics. “We’re here to walk with people through their journey, to help them feel whole again, to give them the confidence to face the world. That’s what makes this work so meaningful.”

Utah Facial Plastic’s impact also extends beyond the clinic walls The practice regularly donates services and time to humanitarian efforts abroad, including medical mission trips through the HUGS Foundation and Hirsche Smiles Foundation, where UFP’s surgeons provide free reconstructive surgery for children with facial deformities in underserved communities. Locally, Utah Facial Plastics supports schools, charities, and community causes across Utah. The team also works hard to make high-quality care inclusive, offering a fully translated website, Spanish-speaking staff, and services that meet the needs of diverse communities.

As Utah Facial Plastics prepares to open a new location in Heber and grow across the state, the Best of State Award reaffirms what patients already know, Utah Facial Plastics is a place where artistry meets empathy, and where confidence is not only restored, but reimagined.

Utah Facial Plastics is proud to be recognized for its leadership in life-changing aesthetic care. Known for surgical excellence in facelift and rhinoplasty procedures, groundbreaking advancements in hair restoration, and expert non-surgical treatments like Botox, Utah Facial Plastics continues to deliver results that are both transformative and deeply personal. With every procedure, the goal remains the same: to help individuals feel like the best version of themselves.

To learn more, visit www.utahfacialplastics.com or follow along on Instagram @utahfacialplastics.

