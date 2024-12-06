Utah Facial Plastics Named a Top Workplace by Energage for Excellence in Employee Satisfaction and Culture

2024 Top Workplace Award Recipient Utah Facial Plastics

Being recognized as a Top Workplace is yet another testament to the exceptional work culture that defines the practice.

This award reflects our ongoing commitment to fostering a work environment that supports the growth and well-being of everyone at UFP.” — Dr. Scott Thompson

SALT LAKE CITY, UT, UNITED STATES, December 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Utah Facial Plastics (UFP), a leading provider of facial plastic surgery, medical aesthetics, and hair restoration services in Utah, is proud to announce that it has been named a 2024 Top Workplace by Energage, a national leader in employee engagement and workplace culture. At Utah Facial Plastics, employees are empowered to excel, fostering a collaborative team environment where everyone works together toward the common goal of delivering exceptional patient care and enhancing the overall patient experience.

The Top Workplace award is based on comprehensive feedback from UFP's employees, reflecting the company’s core values of safety, compassion, results, integrity, professionalism, and teamwork. UFP’s leadership team is dedicated to creating a workplace that prioritizes open communication, work-life balance, and continuous learning, all of which contribute to the exceptional care provided to clients and the overall success of the organization.

“We are honored to be recognized as a Top Workplace, and this achievement is a true testament to the dedication of our team,” said Dr. Scott Thompson, Founder and Board-Certified Facial Plastic Surgeon at Utah Facial Plastics. “We believe that a happy, engaged team is key to providing the highest level of care to our patients. This award reflects our ongoing commitment to fostering a work environment that supports the growth and well-being of everyone at UFP.”

As a Top Workplace, UFP stands out for its unique culture, where employees are encouraged to innovate and contribute to both the company's success and the satisfaction of its clients. With a focus on delivering the latest in facial aesthetic and hair restoration procedures, UFP’s team members are proud to be part of a company that values their contributions and promotes a work culture grounded in respect and mutual success.

This statement comes from Mariah, a dedicated and long-time employee of Utah Facial Plastics, who reflects on her journey with the practice:

"My experience at Utah Facial Plastics has been both transformative and rewarding. Through the mentorship of Dr. Thompson and the guidance of exceptional management and senior staff, my professional growth has been remarkable. I began my career here in 2015 as a front desk assistant and quickly advanced to the role of full-time receptionist. Within just over a year, Utah Facial Plastics supported me in obtaining my Medical Assistant certification, and fast forward to today, I am proud to serve as the office manager for our Layton location. Beyond the career development opportunities, UFP has provided me with the privilege of working alongside a team of talented, compassionate, and driven individuals. The relationships and memories I’ve built here are invaluable, and I am deeply grateful for the lasting impact this practice has had on both my professional and personal life."

Utah Facial Plastics' recognition as a Top Workplace is yet another testament to the exceptional work culture that defines the practice. For several years, they have been honored with the titles of "Best Cosmetic Surgery Center" and "Best Med Spa" by the Best of SLC and Best of Northern Utah awards, thanks to the trust and support of their patients and community. However, this latest accolade is particularly meaningful, as it reflects the views and feedback of their own team. This award highlights the dedication, collaboration, and commitment of their staff, who work seamlessly together to achieve a shared goal of delivering the highest level of care and maximizing their patients' experience. They are proud to have such an incredible team, and this recognition reinforces the importance of fostering a positive and supportive environment where both employees and patients thrive.

The Energage Top Workplace award is an honor that highlights companies that prioritize creating environments where employees feel valued, supported, and inspired. UFP’s recognition underscores its dedication to providing the best possible experience for both employees and patients alike.

About Utah Facial Plastics

Utah Facial Plastics (UFP) is a premier facial plastic surgery and hair restoration practice serving the greater Salt Lake City, with locations in Draper, Layton, and soon to be Heber, UT. Led by board-certified facial plastic surgeons Dr. Scott Thompson, Dr. Douglas Henstrom, and Dr. James Manning and a team of outstanding aesthetic providers.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.