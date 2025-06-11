House Bill 96 Printer's Number 1627

PENNSYLVANIA, June 11 - Sponsors PIELLI, SANCHEZ, VENKAT, MADSEN, PROKOPIAK, KHAN, KENYATTA, GIRAL, CEPEDA-FREYTIZ, CIRESI, HANBIDGE, SAMUELSON, WARREN, FREEMAN, HILL-EVANS, FLEMING, OTTEN, BOROWSKI, GUENST, D. WILLIAMS, HADDOCK, PASHINSKI, TWARDZIK, PARKER, RIVERA, CERRATO, GREEN, INGLIS, MAYES, SHAFFER, WEBSTER

Short Title An Act amending the act of July 7, 1947 (P.L.1368, No.542), known as the Real Estate Tax Sale Law, in sale of property, providing for delinquent real estate tax notification to designated individual; and imposing duties on the Department of Community and Economic Development.

Memo Subject Protecting Vulnerable Individuals at Risk of Losing Their Homes

