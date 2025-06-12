RINO Removal Project and GatorPAC Join Forces to Advance America First Agenda

About

Daniel Jens is the Director of Digital Communications at the RINO Removal Project (RRP), where he drives digital strategy through website SEO, blogging, and press outreach to advance the organization's mission of restoring the Republican Party to its America First roots. Daniel uses his expertise in messaging and media to expose corrupt RINOs, educate voters, and fuel grassroots momentum nationwide. A U.S. Army combat veteran and former finalist on America’s Got Talent, Daniel was also signed by Sony Music and performed nationally as a founding member of the patriotic vocal group 4TROOPS. Today, he continues to use his voice and platform for truth—most recently as the songwriter behind “The RINO Song”, a viral country-style diss track that directly calls out high-profile Republicans In Name Only. Daniel’s rare combination of military discipline, entrepreneurial drive, artistic talent, and unapologetic patriotism makes him a powerful advocate for the conservative movement and the next generation of American leadership.