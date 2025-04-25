RINO Removal Project Launches Nationwide Effort to Promote Voter Engagement and GOP Candidate Accountability

RRP CEO, Leo the Lion with Newsmax host Ed Henry RINOScorus

New grassroots initiative launches state chapters, scoring system, and digital tools to boost primary voter turnout.

LEXINGTON, KY, UNITED STATES, April 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The RINO Removal Project (RRP) has launched a national campaign aimed at tracking the legislative records of Republican elected officials and increasing voter engagement in state and local primary elections. With a growing digital network exceeding 19 million on 𝕏 (@RINO_Removal) and a coalition of grassroots organizations, RRP intends to highlight discrepancies between campaign promises and voting behavior on key conservative issues and specific RINO (Republican In Name Only) politicians.The organization’s stated mission is to educate voters, promote candidate accountability, and support primary challengers, drive primary voter turnout who align with what it identifies as America First policy priorities. These include limited government, fiscal conservatism, strong national defense, voter integrity, RINO primaries (like Open, RCV, & Unaffiliated voters) and constitutional rights.“Removing elected officials who no longer align with their party's stated principles is an important part of the democratic process,” said political commentator and 𝕏 influencer @GuntherEagleman.Structured Strategy & Measurable GoalsRRP is organizing its efforts through state-level chapters that will host rallies, town halls, large social media push, strategically partner with national and state level America 1st organizations and bring voter awareness & education programs to the voters via the RRP’s proprietary education arm, the America 1st Academy. The organization has developed its own propriety scoring system, “ RINOScorus ” to assess Republican officials’ alignment with conservative policy benchmarks. This data will be used to identify RINOs and inform voters ahead of the 2026 primaries.According to the organization, RRP will also educate and advocate for electoral reforms such as the elimination of open primaries and the repeal of ranked choice voting in selected states, based on concerns about how these systems may affect party outcomes and allow RINOS to stay elected.“As a U.S. Army veteran, I believe in holding elected officials accountable to the constitutional principles many of us served to defend,” said RRP President and influencer @SteveLovesAmmo.Growing Digital & Grassroots ReachRRP has received social media engagement from several conservative influencers on 𝕏, including @SteveLovesAmmo, Mike Engleman (@RealHickory), @patriot_savvy, and @Beard_Vet. The organization aims to collaborate with content creators, voters, and political action committees that prioritize constitutional and fiscal conservatism.Three-Phase Rollout PlanRRP has outlined a phased approach for its campaign:Phase 1 (Q2 2025, $1M): Launch voter engagement efforts in three or more states with billboards, social campaigns, and town halls.Phase 2 (Q3 2025, $1.75M): Expand outreach to five or more states, supporting vetted candidates and growing voter turnout infrastructure.Phase 3 (Q4 2025–Q1 2026, $2.5M): Reach seven or more states with a comprehensive campaign to increase voter awareness, candidate support, and election engagement.Media & Partnership OpportunitiesMedia: RRP welcomes inquiries from journalists interested in voter engagement trends, primary election dynamics, and electoral reform initiatives. Media kits, data visualizations, and rally footage are available upon request.PACs & Contributors: The organization is seeking supporters to help fund its $5.25M campaign goal to increase transparency and engagement in GOP primaries nationwide. The establishment has a war chest of funding to keep RINOS in office. We must defeat this through RNC reforms and campaign financing visibility.About RRPThe RINO Removal Project (RRP) is a nonpartisan voter engagement organization focused on data-driven accountability and grassroots mobilization. Its mission is to track legislative records, educate voters, and promote candidates who align with limited government, individual liberty, and constitutional values. We want America First, MAGA, and MAHA to be the GOP’s primary political party. We are tired of watching fake Republicans work against every America 1st voter.

RINO HUNTING EXPERT: This is a NEW Republican Party!

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.