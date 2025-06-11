Christopher C. Witt appointed to State Game Commission

SANTA FE – Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham today announced the appointment of Christopher C. Witt, Ph.D. to the State Game Commission to fill the vacancy in District 5.

Christopher C. Witt is a Professor in the Department of Biology at the University of New Mexico and Director of the Museum of Southwestern Biology. He has conducted extensive scientific research on birds with more than 100 peer-reviewed publications, including research on game species such as waterfowl and cranes. Dr. Witt is internationally recognized for his research on hummingbirds, which was featured on the Emmy-winning PBS Nature documentary “Super Hummingbirds.”

Dr. Witt is currently studying PFAS contamination in game birds at Holloman Air Force Base and throughout New Mexico, research that will inform hunters about managing risks of consuming contaminated game. He is also studying the genetics of New Mexico Sandhill Cranes to help improve crane hunting management and leads research on New Mexico’s state bird, the Greater Roadrunner.

He received his Ph.D. in Biological Sciences from Louisiana State University. Under his leadership, the Museum of Southwestern Biology has grown to house more than 5 million specimens used in over 400 publications annually.

Dr. Witt is a lifelong angler and hunter who has lived in New Mexico since 2007. His appointment commences June 11 and expires in February 2026.