Lifespanning Launches Certified Longevity Marketplace With 1,000+ Tests, Supplements & Devices

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, June 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lifespanning , the company dedicated to making cutting-edge longevity science accessible, today announced the public debut of the Lifespanning Marketplace. The online storefront opens with more than 1,000 carefully curated products; including advanced blood panels, epigenetic tests, nutraceuticals, peptides, wearables and recovery devices; each passed through the firm’s 72-point evidence and quality rubric.Demand for credible longevity solutions is exploding: the global anti-aging and longevity sector reached $63.6 billion in 2023 and is projected to surpass $120 billion by 2030 (Grand View Research, GlobeNewswire). Yet consumers still struggle to evaluate quality and efficacy in a flood of unregulated offerings.“People are tired of guesswork,” said Jean Fallacara , Founder & CEO of Lifespanning. “We’ve built the marketplace we always wanted; a place where every item’s science, sourcing and dosing are transparent, and you can outfit your entire longevity stack without hopping across ten sites.”Launch Highlights• Certified Product Library – 1,000+ SKUs sorted by longevity pillar (metabolic, brain, stress, recovery, and more), each linked to peer-reviewed research and supplier COAs.• Evidence Badges – every product page displays strength-of-evidence scoring, dosage guidance and contraindication flags in plain language.• Global Fulfillment – partnerships with leading labs and logistics providers deliver most items within 2–4 days across North America and Europe.• Expert Oversight – a panel of 20+ longevity scientists and clinicians reviews new products quarterly to keep the catalogue current with emerging research.AvailabilityThe Lifespanning Marketplace is live today at www.lifespanning.com Additional features, including personalized guidance tools, lifespanning app & Rx pharmacy will roll out later this year.________________________________________About LifespanningLifespanning is a longevity innovation company founded by bioengineer and entrepreneur Jean Fallacara & Tech entrepreneur Yannick Namia. Backed by a global advisory board of experts, Lifespanning applies rigorous scientific standards to curate products and information that help people extend their healthy years.Its flagship offering, the Lifespanning Marketplace, delivers the world’s largest library of certified longevity tests, supplements, and devices.Media Contacthello@lifespanning.com

