A selection of replacement round and acorn globes from LightBulbSurplus.com, the nation’s largest globe supplier. Acorn Street Lamp Cover

LightBulbSurplus.com offers the nation’s widest selection of replacement light globes, fast shipping, and expert support for every lighting need.

Becoming the nation’s largest supplier of replacement light globes reflects our dedication to unbeatable selection, fair prices, and fast, expert service.” — Mark Hudson

SANFORD, FL, UNITED STATES, June 13, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- LightBulbSurplus.com, a leading online retailer of lighting products, is now the largest supplier of replacement light globes in the United States, serving customers across commercial, municipal, and residential sectors.

With thousands of globes in stock—made in the USA—LightBulbSurplus.com offers the most extensive selection of acrylic and polycarbonate globes available online. Sizes range from 6 to 30 inches, with finishes including white, clear, smoke, frost, and bronze. The versatile inventory features round globes, acorn globes, teardrops, jars, and even cubes. Customers use these products for everything from streetlights and parks to creative applications like Halloween costumes and centerpiece décor.

“We proudly supply HOAs, schools, contractors, parks, municipalities, and creative individuals nationwide,” said Mark Hudson, CEO of LightBulbSurplus.com. “Becoming the nation’s largest supplier of replacement light globes reflects our commitment to exceptional service, unbeatable selection, and product expertise. We’re proud to help customers keep their properties safe and well-lit with fast delivery and expert support.”

LightBulbSurplus.com is also a low-price leader in LED light bulbs, commercial and residential lighting, replacement photocell sensors, vintage bulbs, and decorative lamp covers. By keeping overhead low and passing savings on to customers, the company continues to grow rapidly—expanding at a rate of 20% each year.

Most orders ship within one business day, and customers benefit from a US-based support team with decades of lighting expertise.

About LightBulbSurplus.com

LightBulbSurplus.com is a leading online supplier of replacement light globes, outdoor lighting, vintage bulbs, and specialty lighting components. Serving commercial, industrial, and residential markets, the company offers fast shipping, expert product advice, and the largest selection of lighting parts in the United States. LightBulbSurplus.com is committed to providing quality lighting products at fair prices for every customer.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.