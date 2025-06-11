DBI Group CEO Dr. Dick Bridy Accepted into Forbes Business Council

Dr. Dick Bridy becomes the newest Forbes Business Council member

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, June 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The DBI Group , a leading provider of commercial real estate consulting and expert witness services for complex litigation in California and surrounding states, is proud to announce that its Founder and CEO, Dr. Dick Bridy, has been accepted into the prestigious Forbes Business Council, an invitation-only community.Dr. Bridy was vetted and nominated by a review committee based on the depth and diversity of his experience as an expert witness, and his proven ability to empower legal counsel—whether representing the defendant or the plaintiff—with the technical expertise required to effectively navigate complex disputes and secure favorable outcomes. Forbes' criteria for acceptance include not only a superb track record for demonstrating impeccable business acumen but also personal and professional achievements and honors."We are delighted to welcome Dr. Bridy into the Forbes Business community," said Scott Gerber, founder of Forbes Councils, the collective that includes the Forbes Business Council. "The Forbes Councils connect recognized experts in their field, forging a powerful network that not only fosters professional growth but also drives significant impact in the business world."As the newest member of this council, Dr. Bridy will connect and collaborate with other renowned industry experts via a private forum. Additionally, he will collaborate with a professional editorial team to share his expert insights in original business articles on Forbes.com, as well as contribute to Q&A panels alongside his peers and other industry experts."In the high-stakes world of commercial litigation , strategic advantage is key. Being vetted and welcomed into the Forbes Business Council amplifies my standing as an expert, offering law firms a powerful asset that can significantly strengthen their case and outcomes when DBI Group is at their side," said Dr. Bridy, Founder and CEO of DBI Group.About DBI GroupThe DBI Group is a commercial real estate (CRE) development, asset management, and brokerage firm that also known for its expert witness services. With more than 40 years of unparalleled experience, its team of consultants can react quickly to market forces with speed and efficiency by combining its expertise and information sharing to maximize the economic potential of each project. DBI Group’s Expert Witness services, led by Dr. Dick Bridy, provides legal consultancy in cases including asset, property, and portfolio management, commercial litigation, development/redevelopment, realtor litigation personal injury, Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA), Title 24 Part 2 (California Building Code) and Part C (California Electrical Code) compliance, OSHA and supporting the plaintiff or defense attorneys. For more information, please visit www.dbigroup.com and www.dickbridyexpertwitness.com Corporate Contact:Dr. Dick BridyTel: (760) 803-0258Email: dick@dbigroup.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.