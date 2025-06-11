Press Materials Available from Governor Katie Hobbs’ Visit to Lucid Motors’ Phoenix Hub and Meeting with New Interim CEO

Phoenix, AZ – Members of the press can access pool footage, courtesy of Telemundo Arizona, from Gov. Katie Hobbs’ visit to Lucid Motors’ new Phoenix hub and her meeting earlier today with interim CEO Marc Winterhoff and the company’s executive leadership.

The visit included a tour of the Phoenix hub and discussions on Arizona’s leadership in electric vehicle innovation, Lucid’s acquisition of Nikola, and plans for further expansion in the state. Companies like Lucid are key to solidifying Arizona’s position as a global leader in advanced technology and manufacturing. Gov. Hobbs highlighted the importance of supporting these companies to ensure their continued success in Arizona.

The company has acquired Nikola’s Arizona facilities, including the location visited during the tour, adding 884,000 square feet of production space and integrating 300 former Nikola employees. The expansion of companies like Lucid strengthens Arizona’s economy by creating hundreds of well-paying jobs and advancing battery technology research. However, innovation in Arizona faces challenges as Congress weighs rolling back federal manufacturing and investment tax credits that support cutting-edge companies like Lucid and LG Energy Solution, jeopardizing our state’s economic momentum as a hub for manufacturing, research and development, and leading-edge industries such as batteries and electric vehicles.

The governor was joined by the following attendees:

Attendees:

Marc Winterhoff, interim CEO, Lucid

Adrian Price, senior vice president of operations, Lucid Motors

Jessica Nigro, vice president of external affairs, Lucid Motors

Sandra Watson, president and CEO, Arizona Commerce Authority

Daniel Witt, head of state policy, Lucid Motors

Derek Jenkins, senior vice president of design and brand

Mike Cruz, manager of state public policy

