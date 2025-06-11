Mental Health Intensive Day Program Provides Support to Islanders

CANADA, June 11 - “Late in 2024 I spent two weeks in hospital. That’s where I heard about the Mental Health Intensive Day Program (MHIDP),” said Shawn MacIsaac, a paramedic with PTSD. “I thought it would be a good fit for me. It could allow me to learn some new coping skills, different types of therapy, and how to access information to support me through my condition. I also can’t say enough about the staff, they were amazing.”

Shawn participated in the MHIDP mid December 2024, completing it in January 2025. The program was recommended to Shawn by his mental health care provider.

“My psychiatrist saw me when I was in the hospital, and he explained to me how the program worked and asked if I was interested in taking part. Once I was discharged from inpatient care, I was able to get into the program right away. It allowed me to have support while transitioning from inpatient to outpatient services.” – Shawn MacIsaac, paramedic

The Mental Health Intensive Day Program is a 20-day, outpatient mental health service. Clients are referred to the program by a primary care provider or from within the mental health system, either through the mental health emergency department or the client’s current mental health care provider. It’s operated as an open group, with up to 12 clients at any given time.

“We are a multidisciplinary, skills-based educational program”, said Gwen Chevarie, social worker with the MHIDP. “We maximize our service impact through intensive and interactive group delivery. We also support clients with symptoms and medication management, and individual case planning. Our team consists of social workers, nursing, psychiatry, and occupational therapy.”

Paula Shaw, occupational therapist with the MHIDP, sees the value in a client having to show up at the door and making that commitment to themselves.

“Structure is huge for igniting the fire of just being accountable,” said Paula.

The MHIDP aims to achieve several goals.

“One of the goals of the program is to alleviate the reliance on the emergency department and the acute care units, to help prevent or even reduce admissions,” said Gwen. “The other part is providing clients psychoeducational programming and skill development. We're equipping the clients with tools to manage their own mental health, as well as their health and well-being.

They're personally taking responsibility to improve these things for themselves.”

As someone who worked in health services for most of his career, Shawn thought he knew a lot about mental health.

“There's a lot about mental health that I thought I knew, but I didn't, or if I did, I it was misinformed,” said Shawn. “I’ve probably been misinformed for years, unfortunately. This program taught me so much. I found it’s even helped me be more understanding of others. You don't know what someone else is feeling or what kind of day they've had or what they've been going through.”

Shawn would recommend the program to anyone who is dealing with anxiety, depression, or PTSD, like himself.

“I highly recommend it. I think if you're having some issues and you don't know where to go, it's a good first step,” said Shawn. “They really go from the basics and allow you to see that you don’t have to be afraid to ask for help. That's one of the reasons a lot of people get themselves into the situation like I was in. For me, I just didn't want any help, but it was more that I didn't really know where I could turn. I feel so grateful this program was recommended to me, and I want to share the knowledge I’ve learned to help others.”





