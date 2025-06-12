Senior Helpers Opens Doors in Northern Queens

Senior Helpers Logo Senior Helpers Caregiver Caregiver at Senior Helpers

New Senior Helpers Location opened in the Northern Queens area. Offering services that reduce hospitalization and support seniors aging in place.

LONG ISLAND CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, June 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Senior Helpers , the nation’s premier provider of in-home senior care services, is proud to announce the opening of its newest location in Long Island City.The location, owned and operated by Julia Bolt, began serving the community on June 2, 2025. Julia's background is in public health program management, emergency response, and cross-agency coordination both domestically and internationally. At NYC Health + Hospitals, she led operations for asylum-seeker services, COVID-19 tracing, and vaccine distribution. Through Senior Helpers of Northern Queens, they will offer a wide range of services to help individuals age comfortably and safely at home—from assistance with daily activities to specialized care for chronic diseases.“I chose Senior Helpers because improving quality of life for others has always been my guiding principle—especially in a city like New York, where aging in place can be incredibly challenging.” – Julia BoltSenior Helpers is known nationwide for its dependable, consistent, and affordable non-medical senior care services. The company’s highly trained and rigorously screened caregivers are dedicated to providing compassionate care while preserving the dignity and independence of their clients. Senior Helpers is also nationally recognized as a top workplace for caregivers.Julia’s deep desire to make a meaningful difference in her community began when her grandmother entered a nursing home and experienced a rapid decline in health and well-being. Witnessing this firsthand made her realize how critical it is for seniors to have the option to age safely and comfortably at home. She now strives to help other families avoid that same heartbreak and ensure their loved ones can thrive in familiar surroundings with the care and dignity they deserve.“As a lifelong public servant, from supporting NYC Health + Hospitals during the pandemic to aiding in humanitarian crises, I've always been dedicated to helping those most in need. Today, my focus is on serving seniors in my Queens community—ensuring they can age safely, comfortably, and with the respect they deserve in their own homes.” – Julia BoltSenior Helpers of Northern Queens offers the exclusive LIFE Profile program—a data-driven assessment tool designed to reduce hospitalizations and support aging in place. Caregivers also receive training through the Senior Gemsprogram for Alzheimer’s and dementia care, developed in collaboration with dementia care expert Teepa Snow. Additional specialized programs are available for Parkinson’s care, transitional care, surgery assistance, and veteran care.“Julia is the ideal Senior Helpers franchisee,” says Peter Ross, CEO and Co-Founder of Senior Helpers. “Her background in healthcare, combined with her passion for helping those in need, makes her a perfect fit. We’re excited to see her business grow and more Northern Queens residents benefit from the compassionate care Senior Helpers provides.”Senior Helpers of Northern Queens is located at 31-17 Ditmars Blvd, 2nd Floor, Long Island City, NY 11105.To contact the office, call (917) 565-8449 or visit https://www.seniorhelpers.com/ny/northern-queens/ To learn more about franchise opportunities, visit https://www.seniorhelpersfranchise.com/ About Senior HelpersSenior Helpersis the nation’s premier provider of in-home senior services, offering specialized care for individuals with Alzheimer’s, dementia, and Parkinson’s, as well as personal and companion care for those needing daily support. Founded in 2002 with the mission to help seniors age with dignity, the company has hundreds of franchised and company-owned locations that have cared for tens of thousands of seniors. Senior Helpers is owned by Advocate Health, one of the nation’s largest health systems. Learn more at https://www.seniorhelpers.com

Tailored Senior Care at Home

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.