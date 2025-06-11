FEMA Fire Management Assistance Grant Approved for Marie Fire

OAKLAND, Calif. – The Federal Emergency Management Agency’s (FEMA) Region 9 Administrator authorized the use of federal funds to assist the State of Nevada in combating the Marie Fire burning in Washoe County.

On June 10, the State of Nevada submitted a request for a Fire Management Assistance Grant (FMAG) declaration for the Marie Fire. At the time of the request, the fire was threatening approximately 500+ homes in and around Sun Valley and Spanish Spring. Mandatory evacuations were taking place for approximately 2,000 people. The fire started on June 10 and has burned more than 70 acres.

FMAGs provide federal funding for up to 75 percent of eligible firefighting costs. The Disaster Relief Fund provides allowances for FMAGs through FEMA to assist in fighting fires that threaten to become major incidents.

Eligible costs covered by FMAGs can include expenses for field camps, equipment use, materials, supplies and mobilization, and demobilization activities attributed to fighting the fire. For more information on FMAGs, visit fema.gov/assistance/public/fire-management-assistance.