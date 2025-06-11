SOAR Academy YTC Receives State Recognition for Civic Learning

SOAR Academy YTC was the only school in the county to be recognized and was the first court school ever to submit an application. The awards program, now in its 12th year, is co-sponsored by State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond and California Chief Justice Patricia Guerrero. In total, 34 California schools received a Civic Learning Award.

