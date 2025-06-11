“Operation Ice Storm” Leads to Drug Indictments, Arrests in McNairy County

MCNAIRY COUNTY – An ongoing undercover joint operation targeting illicit drug sales throughout McNairy County has resulted in more than twenty indictments.

In September 2023, special agents with the Drug Investigation Division of the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation began assisting the McNairy County Sheriff’s Office and the McNairy County Narcotics Unit in an investigation targeting individuals who were distributing methamphetamine and fentanyl throughout the county.

On June 9th a McNairy County Grand Jury returned indictments charging 21 individuals for trafficking drugs.

Today, as part of Operation Ice Storm, TBI agents in conjunction with the McNairy County Sheriff’s Office, Selmer Police Department, Huntingdon Police Department, Adamsville Police Department, Henderson County Sheriff’s Department, Carroll County Sheriff’s Department, McNairy County Narcotics Unit, Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA), Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), the 25th Judicial District Drug Task Force, and the Tennessee Highway Patrol, canvassed McNairy County and the surrounding areas in search of the indicted individuals.

One individual was arrested and charged under State of Tennessee arrest warrants.

At the time of this release, 19 individuals had been taken into custody:

Scott A. Staudacher (DOB: 3/10/73), Selmer: Two counts of Delivery of Schedule II (Methamphetamine). Bond: $100,000

Kelvin O. Robinson (DOB: 10/24/71), Selmer: Two counts of Delivery of Schedule II (Methamphetamine). Bond: $75,000

Derrick L. Robinson (DOB: 10/30/83), Ramer: Delivery of Schedule II (Methamphetamine). Bond: $75,000

Johnny Lipford (DOB: 8/5/79), Bethel Springs: Three counts of Delivery of Schedule II (Methamphetamine). Bond: $100,000

Michael Throne (DOB: 12/16/77), Guys: Two counts of Delivery of Schedule III (Subutex), Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon. Bond: $50,000

Anthony T. Robinson (DOB: 7/29/82), Selmer: Possession of Schedule II (Cocaine). Bond: $100,000

Travis Criswell (DOB: 11/5/90), Michie: Two counts of Casual Exchange of Schedule VI (Marijuana), Delivery of Schedule II (Methamphetamine). Bond: $75,000

Thomas Elam (DOB: 12/30/68), Ramer: Two counts of Sexual Battery by an Authority Figure. Bond: $100,000

Roger Damron (DOB: 10/26/61), Selmer: Two counts of Delivery of Schedule II (Cocaine), two counts of Delivery of Schedule II (Methamphetamine). Bond: $150,000

Michael Lee (DOB: 11/8/84), Adamsville: Two counts of Delivery of Schedule II (Methamphetamine) in a Drug Free Zone. Bond: $100,000

Ronnie McCombs (DOB: 10/20/49), Finger: Six counts of Rape of a Child, six counts of Incest, Solicitation of a Minor. Bond: $100,000

Gary Tomaszewski (7/20/77), Bethel Springs: Casual Exchange of Schedule VI (Marijuana). Bond: $25,000

Patricia D. Anthony (DOB: 1/20/84), Selmer: Possession of Schedule II (Methamphetamine) with Intent to Deliver, Simple Possession of Schedule V (Gabapentin), Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Bond: $75,000

Barry Miller (DOB: 4/4/61), Bethel Springs: Delivery of Schedule II (Methamphetamine). Bond: $50,000

Jasper O. Johnson (DOB: 7/10/06), Bethel Springs: Two counts of Burglary – Other than Habitation, two counts of Theft of Property, Prohibited Weapon on School Property. Bond: $25,000

Larry Chanley (DOB: 9/23/66), Bethel Springs: Rape, Sexual Battery, and Contributing to the Delinquency of a Minor. Bond: $75,000

Leah H. Robertson (DOB: 11/9/90), Ramer: Delivery of Schedule III (Buprenorphine). Bond: $25,000

Jerry Sanders (DOB: 9/6/73), Bethel Springs: Violation of Probation for Criminal Simulation and Possession of Schedule VI (Marijuana). Bond: None

Brandarius Bernard Strayhorn (DOB: 5/24/02), Selmer: Two counts of Delivery of Schedule VI (Marijuana). Bond: $25,000

This is an ongoing investigation with more arrests pending.

The charges and allegations referenced in this release are merely accusations of criminal conduct, not evidence. The defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt and convicted through due process of law.