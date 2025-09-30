Ongoing Drug Investigation in Decatur County Leads to Three Arrests and Seizure of Drugs

DECATUR COUNTY – An ongoing investigation by special agents with the Drug Investigation Division of the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, the Decatur County Sheriff’s Office, the Henderson County Sheriff’s Department, and the Parsons Police Department has resulted in the arrest of three people and the seizure of marijuana, methamphetamine, Xanax, and drug paraphernalia.

On September 29th, authorities executed search warrants at residences in the 100 block of East Main Street in Parsons and the 200 block of East South Street in Decaturville. Upon entering both homes, agents and detectives located marijuana, multiple bags of packaged methamphetamine, Xanax, and drug paraphernalia. Three adults were arrested and booked into the Decatur County Jail.

Bart Nelson McPeak (DOB: 9/28/70): Possession with Intent to Manufacture/Deliver/Sell Schedule II (Methamphetamine), Simple Possession Schedule VI (Marijuana), and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Bond: $25,000

Douglass Hugh Greer (DOB: 3/29/54): Possession with Intent to Manufacture/Deliver/Sell Schedule II (Methamphetamine), Simple Possession Schedule VI (Marijuana), and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Bond: $25,000

Charles Kenneth Smith, Jr. (DOB: 7/30/66): Possession with Intent to Manufacture/Deliver/Sell Schedule II (Methamphetamine), Simple Possession Schedule VI (Marijuana), Possession of Schedule IV (Alprazolam), and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Bond: NONE

The charges and allegations referenced in this release are merely accusations of criminal conduct, not evidence. The defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt and convicted through due process of law.