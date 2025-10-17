Westward360 Announces Merger with Alpha Real Estate Group, Opening Operations in Missouri

Westward360 now services the St. Louis metropolitan area, including St. Louis, St. Charles, Lincoln, Warren, Jefferson, and Franklin Counties in Missouri.

ST. LOUIS, MO, UNITED STATES, October 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Westward360 , a leading provider of community association management services in the midwest, is proud to announce its merger with Alpha Real Estate Group based in St. Charles, Missouri. Effective September 1, Westward360 now services the St. Louis metropolitan area, including St. Louis, St. Charles, Lincoln, Warren, Jefferson, and Franklin Counties in Missouri, and Madison, Monroe, and Clinton Counties in Illinois.This strategic merger expands Westward360’s footprint in the heartland of the country, further cementing its position as the midwest’s most trusted and comprehensive management partners for condominium, townhome, and homeowners associations. W360 is now a member of Community Associations Institute’s Heartland chapter based in Creve Coeur as well.“We couldn’t be more excited to introduce our team to St. Charles and the St. Louis metropolitan community. Reinvesting in everything Alpha has built and bringing our resources to the fold is going to put us on the path to be a trusted partner in the community for years to come,” says Brent Straitiff, CEO of Westward360.Alpha Real Estate Group will continue to operate its real estate brokerage business independently and serves St. Charles, Lincoln, and Warren counties.Combining Local Expertise with Scalable SupportFor thirty years Alpha Real Estate Group ahas built a reputation as a reliable, community-focused partner. Its mission has been and will continue to be providing fair, professional, and personalized services to their customers, taking pride in providing homes, repairs and peace of mind for its clients while offering unparalleled career development for its talented team members.By joining Westward360, Alpha customers will gain access to industry-leading tools, technology, and resources, while continuing to receive the personalized, locally grounded service they’ve come to rely on.“This is about more than growth—it’s about strengthening our ability to serve communities in the places we call home,” said Richard Rowe, owner and founder of Alpha Real Estate Group. “We bring deep roots and local knowledge, and we’re excited to combine that with the resources and scalability of Westward360 to deliver an even better experience for board members and homeowners.”What This Means for Clients- Same great people: The Alpha team will continue to serve their communities, now with additional tools and support.- Upgraded systems: Associations will benefit from Westward360’s best-in-class technology for communication, financial reporting, and maintenance tracking.- Broader service offerings: From project oversight to reserve planning, and options for small associations, clients will have access to a more robust menu of services.About Westward360Westward360 is a full-service community association management company headquartered in Chicago, IL. With thousands of units under management and a growing national footprint, Westward360 delivers professional, responsive, and transparent services to residential associations of all types and sizes. By combining personalized attention with enterprise-level capabilities, Westward360 empowers boards to lead their communities with confidence.

