Community Management Company Westward360 expands to Reno and Northern Nevada.

RENO, NV, UNITED STATES, July 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Westward360 , an Accredited Association Management Company and leader in community association management, is proud to announce its expansion into the Reno metropolitan area. This move brings Westward360’s local, modern, tech-driven approach to managing homeowners associations and condominium associations to one of the fastest-growing regions in the western United States. We’re thrilled to now serve not only Reno, but surrounding markets including Carson City, Tahoe, Sparks, Hidden Valley and Sun Valley.“We’re excited to bring Westward360’s proactive and transparent approach to community association management to the Reno market,” says Brent Straitiff, CEO of Westward360. “Reno is a growing, dynamic region, and we look forward to supporting the boards and homeowners that are shaping its future.”Serving the Unique Needs of Northern Nevada Communities:With Reno’s population on the rise and new residential developments continuing to emerge, the need for professional, responsive, and future-ready association management has never been greater. Westward360 brings decades of experience managing community associations of all sizes and types—offering a comprehensive suite of services that streamline operations, enhance transparency, and support vibrant, well-maintained communities.Local Presence, National Expertise:"We’ve long aspired to bring our tremendous team and our unique approach to serving community associations further north to the Reno metro area. We’ve already been able to bring on two communities that are placing trust in us, and we’re excited for our continued growth in northern Nevada" says Adrien Barker, Regional Manager for the Western Market at Westward360.Westward360 is opening a local office in Reno, led by experienced association managers and support personnel with deep knowledge of Nevada’s regulatory landscape. Local boards can expect a responsive partner who understands the distinct needs of their communities, backed by a team with advanced tools and systems.Service Offerings Include:- Full-service HOA and condominium management- Budgeting, financial reporting, and reserve planning- 24/7 maintenance coordination and vendor management- Meeting facilitation, rule enforcement, and board support- Owner communication tools via mobile and web platforms- Transparent reporting and automated workflowsAbout Westward360Westward360 is a full-service community association management firm headquartered in Chicago, IL, serving thousands of residential units across the country. With a focus on transparency, technology, and responsiveness, Westward360 partners with HOA and condo boards to protect and enhance the communities they represent. The company’s services are tailored to meet the needs of modern associations, whether newly formed or well-established.

