Scalise Talks FBI Politicization

Today, House Majority Leader Steve Scalise (R-La.) joined Newsmax ahead of tonight's Congressional Baseball Game to discuss the FBI falsely classifying the 2017 shooting as ‘suicide by cop’ and how Kash Patel has worked to release information around the incident to correct the record. Leader Scalise also outlined how the One Big Beautiful Bill unlocks economic growth by preventing a $4.5 trillion tax hike on American families and secures the border by funding more ICE agents.

“Well, feeling really good. Tonight, I drop all the titles, and I'm the leadoff batter for the team. And you know, we're focused. We've been practicing. We want to win the game. We're going to raise over two and a half million dollars for charity. So it's a lot of fun. It's a really good cause, but we're competitive people, so we play to win, and we're in the big league ballpark. We already are halfway there.”

On the transparency of Kash Patel’s FBI:

“Well, I'm really glad and appreciative that Kash Patel got the facts out, because there were a lot of things not only suppressed, there were inaccuracies, deliberate inaccuracies, in the original report. They tried to call it suicide by cop. The gunman came out there, and he wasn't only trying to kill all of us. He tried to kill the two cops that were with me once he found out they were cops because they were [dressed in] plain clothes, he didn't know they were cops. And then he tried to kill them as he was trying to kill us. So, where the FBI got that original classification, we were furious about that. Kash and others changed it to what it was – domestic terrorism. But he's also getting other facts out that I didn't even know about the shooter. And so I think it's good for the public to really see the full picture. You know why? The original FBI, back then in 2017 tried to change the narrative, tried to suppress facts, to say it wasn't even politically motivated when it was clearly politically motivated. You know, call it what it is. I mean, their job should be to get the facts out wherever the facts lead. They didn't do that in 2017. Kash Patel is getting them back to their original mission, and I appreciate it.”

On securing President Trump's agenda through reconciliation:

“Look, I mean, we had a lot of internal conversations. Once Democrats walked away and said, because it's President Trump's signature achievement, Democrats decided they didn't want to be a part of it, and that's a shame, because this bill prevents a four-and-a-half trillion dollar tax hike on American families. So we came together as Republicans and said, if this is going to get done, and it has to get done, then it's going to be us who does it. And so we put coalitions together. We built a really good coalition of members when we can only lose two votes or three votes at certain points, and then we got it done and sent it to the Senate.

“You know, this is a really, really important bill. It's One Big Beautiful Bill, but it has all of President Trump's priorities – no tax increases, no tax on tips, no tax on overtime. You know, you think about producing more energy in America. President Trump ran on it. We deliver. Having border security. You look at what's going on in LA right now. You know, they're waving foreign flags in American cities. President Trump said, I'm securing the border, and he's done most of it, but he needs more money from Congress now to build the wall, to hire more Border Patrol and ICE agents. That's in this bill, by the way, that's another reason every Democrat voted no, is because we hire more ICE agents. They want to defund ICE. Does any American want to literally turn the streets of America over to hardened criminals from foreign countries? So all of that is in this bill. It will get our economy moving again. We've got to get it done. I don't think the Senate is going to make a lot of big changes just because they have the same dynamics on their side. No Democrats will vote for it, so only Republicans are going to get it done. They just need to keep it moving, get it to his desk by July 4th so we can turn America around.”

