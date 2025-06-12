The Republican Recap: Week of June 9, 2025

Here’s a recap of what Republicans achieved on the House Floor this week: Cutting Waste and Fraud From Bloated Federal Spending ✅ President Trump and House Republicans ran on the promise to combat bloated government spending by eliminating waste, fraud, and abuse. As part of this mission, the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) investigated where taxpayer dollars were being squandered. Last week, the Trump Administration transmitted a request to Congress to rescind previously appropriated funds per a rescissions package under the Impoundment Control Act (ICA). This package slashes $8.3 billion in woke foreign aid spending and $1.1 billion of federal funding for the Corporation for Public Broadcasting (CPB). For far too long, Washington has run on out-of-control spending at the expense and detriment of the American taxpayer. The rescission request sent to Congress by the Trump Administration takes the federal government in a new direction where we actually cut waste, fraud, and abuse and hold agencies accountable to the American people. House Republicans passed legislation to cut $9.4 billion in wasteful government spending, fulfilling the promise we made to the American people to restore fiscal sanity to Washington and reverse years of reckless spending that drives inflation. H.R. 4, the Rescissions Act of 2025, introduced by Majority Leader Steve Scalise, codifies President Trump’s rescissions request to cut wasteful spending on foreign aid initiatives within the State Department and USAID and on woke public broadcasting at the Corporation for Public Broadcasting, including NPR and PBS. “For too long, Washington has run on reckless, out-of-control spending to the detriment of American families and taxpayers. Through their investigation into government waste, fraud, and abuse, DOGE uncovered shocking foreign aid initiatives funded by the American taxpayer – such as LGBTQ+ initiatives around the world or electric buses in Africa. Additionally, Americans continue to subsidize the Corporation for Public Broadcasting, including NPR and PBS, despite raging political bias,” said Majority Leader Scalise. “American taxpayers shouldn’t be funding woke foreign aid or radical media – their dollars should go to improving the nation they live in. I’m grateful to my colleagues in the House for supporting my legislation codifying the Trump Administration’s rescissions request. House Republicans and President Trump ran on the promise to turn Washington’s spending trajectory around, and with this legislation, we’re following through.” What Members Said: “Today, we do what lifelong bureaucrats in this town fear most: we cut their funding. For far too long, Washington bureaucrats have taken advantage of the American taxpayer, sending their hard earned money to fund the corrupt foreign aid complex and pushing government funding for educational programs that groom our children. That stops today. The Rescissions Act of 2025 is not just a bill, it's a part of a much larger course correction. This bill rips back over $9 billion from the clutches of globalist NGOs projects that fund radical gender ideology and the Green New Scam,” said Rep. Addison McDowell. “Today we are putting Americans first and looking out for their hard earned tax dollars.”

Supporting D.C. Police Officers and Protecting Our Capital ✅ As crime skyrocketed in our nation’s capital, Democrats went after the police working to protect the community instead of the criminals. Local Washington officials imposed policies to strip police officers of due process and collective bargaining rights, leading to increased crime and low recruitment and retention for the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD). The D.C. Council’s Comprehensive Policing and Justice Reform Amendment Act of 2022 gives more power to anti-police activists, allows individual police officers to be targeted by protestors, and strips officers of collective bargaining rights regarding discipline. Under the D.C. Council’s emergency legislative powers, these harmful and out-of-touch policies have been in place since 2020; meanwhile, D.C. police staffing reached the half-century low as homicides rose. In 2023, D.C. saw violent crime surge by 40 percent and experienced its deadliest year in more than 20 years. The best way to ensure residents of and visitors to our nation’s capital can explore D.C. safely is to invest in the Metropolitan Police Department and make sure they have the resources and support necessary to keep crime off the streets – not antagonize them and take away their rights. House Republicans passed legislation to make sure our men and women in blue feel supported by restoring fairness in the disciplinary process. Rep. Andrew Garbarino’s legislation, H.R. 2096, the Protecting Our Nation’s Capital Emergency Act, restores two provisions supporting law enforcement recently removed by the D.C. Council’s Comprehensive Policing and Justice Reform Amendment Act of 2022 – specifically, collective bargaining rights for MPD officers and a statute of limitations on disciplinary cases – so D.C.’s law enforcement can be better supported as they fight to keep our capital safe. “The House’s passage of my bill, the Protecting Our Nation’s Capital Emergency Act, is a critical step toward restoring law and order in Washington, D.C. The Metropolitan Police Department is facing a public safety crisis brought on by reckless policies that have stripped officers of basic protections and left the force dangerously understaffed,” said Rep. Garbarino. “This legislation helps right that wrong by giving MPD the tools and support they need to recruit, retain, and protect. Congress has a duty to ensure our nation's capital is safe, and this vote sends a clear message: we back the badge, and we refuse to let violent crime take over D.C.” What Members Said: “The men and women of the D.C. Metropolitan Police Department serve the community every day to keep this district safe and secure. On January 4, 2023, the D.C. Council passed a Comprehensive Policing and Justice Reform Amendment Act of 2022. The act stripped D.C. police officers of certain employee protections, making the job more difficult despite rising crime in the district,” said Oversight and Government Reform Chairman James Comer. “H.R. 2096 restores D.C. police officers' right to collectively bargain over disciplinary matters, and reinstates clear timelines for disciplinary investigations. H.R. 2096 also repeals the D.C. Council’s requirement that the time and place of some adverse action hearings be posted to a public website. This public posting requirement enables anti-police activists to harass officers attempting to pursue their due process in the workplace. In summary, this legislation is necessary to support the recruitment and retention of the Metropolitan Police Department. Washington, D.C., cannot afford to continue to lose police officers during the ongoing crime crisis in the nation's capital city.”



Ridding Washington of Harmful Sanctuary Policies ✅ Across the country, woke Democrat politicians have put in place “sanctuary” policies for their cities, preventing compliance with federal immigration law and threatening the safety of the American citizens in their jurisdictions. One of these cities includes Washington, D.C., our nation’s capital. The D.C. Council has enacted several sanctuary policies over the years, including legislation in 2020 entitled the Sanctuary Values Amendment Act, which prohibits D.C. from inquiring about the immigration status of an individual in custody and blocks the release of someone for transfer to a federal immigration agency. This is unacceptable. Federal immigration law is in place for a reason: to defend the safety of our nation and the American people. It’s past time we hold cities in defiance of federal law accountable. House Republicans passed legislation to strip D.C. of its sanctuary policies and reinstate the rule of law. This legislation takes important action to codify President Trump’s executive order entitled “Making the District of Columbia Safe and Beautiful” by addressing a provision calling for better coordination between local law enforcement and the federal government on illegal immigrants and the overseeing of the city’s sanctuary status. H.R. 2056, the District of Columbia Federal Immigration Compliance Act, introduced by Rep. Clay Higgins, puts an end to the D.C. Council’s sanctuary policies blocking D.C. employees from providing an individual’s immigration status and enforces compliance with lawful DHS or Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) detainer requests. “Sanctuary policies prioritize criminal illegal aliens over the safety and security of the American people. Our nation’s capital city should set an example for enforcing federal immigration laws. I appreciate my colleagues’ support in the House. I urge the Senate to pass this bill and send it to President Trump’s desk so we can restore some modicum of decency in Washington, D.C.,” said Rep. Higgins. What Members Said: “This is already our law – but not here in Washington D.C. Prohibiting officials from cooperating with federal immigration agencies and preventing the release of an individual in custody for the purpose of transferring them to a federal immigration agency is shielding and concealing illegal aliens, for my Democrat colleagues. Sanctuary cities that protect and defend these criminal illegal aliens, and by definition, if they've broken our immigration laws, they are criminals and they must be held accountable,” said Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene. “This is who they defend. This is who they fight for – not the American people, not their districts, not the people's hard-earned tax dollars, not obeying the law. They fight for illegals.”



Preventing Illegal Aliens from Voting in U.S. Elections ✅ On November 21, 2022, the D.C. Council voted to disregard federal law and enact a bill that allows noncitizens, including illegal immigrants, to vote in D.C. local elections. The bill, the Local Resident Voting Rights Amendment Act, disenfranchises American citizens and could have a ripple effect across other large U.S. cities. To add insult to injury, this legislation makes no exception for foreign nationals or diplomats voting in D.C. elections. This means that representatives from other countries, including agents of the Chinese Communist Party, could potentially vote in D.C. elections, even though their interests are often separate or opposed to American interests. This D.C. law is unjust and against federal law, minimizing the voice of American citizens by diluting their votes with votes from foreign diplomats and illegal immigrants. Even Democrats realize the absurdity of this law – D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser withheld her signature on the bill, expressing her opposition, and the Washington Post Editorial Board published an article on their stance against this legislation. It’s common sense: only American citizens should be able to vote in U.S. elections, as is dictated by federal law. Rep. August Pfluger’s legislation, H.R. 884, repeals the D.C. Council’s Local Resident Voting Rights Amendment Act of 2022 and prevents individuals who are not United States citizens from voting in elections in the District of Columbia. “Free and fair elections are a prerequisite for a healthy republic. The radical DC Council’s decision to allow noncitizens—including illegal aliens and foreign agents—to vote in local elections dilutes the voting power of the citizen voter. That power must be defended, and I am thrilled House Republicans took action this week to do so. Anyone who voted against this legislation, voted for the transfer of political power away from legal voters. With the House passage of my legislation this week, we are one step closer to restoring the sanctity of the voting process to ensure that only American citizens are voting in our nation’s capital,” said Rep. Pfluger. What Members Said: “The American people do not want illegal aliens voting. They shouldn't be here to begin with. They have no claim on our resources, and they certainly should not be influencing our political system in any respect. Mr. Speaker, every single one of them needs to be deported, and thankfully, we have a president who is actually doing that,” said Rep. Brandon Gill. “Allowing illegal aliens to vote is not only grotesquely unjust, but it waters down the meaning of citizenship for American citizens who are here. Mr. Speaker, our government should represent our people, American citizens. Illegal aliens have no right to vote, they shouldn't be voting, and they need to be deported.”

Thanks to Biden's border crisis, fentanyl has poured across our southern border, destroying lives, families, and communities. Synthetic opioids, such as fentanyl, lead to nearly 70 percent of overdose deaths, as the drug can be deadly in even small doses and is up to 50 times stronger than heroin and 100 times stronger than morphine. In 2022, more than 200 people died from fentanyl and opioid-related overdoses every day, and fentanyl is the leading cause of death for Americans under 50 years old – taking more lives than heart disease, cancer, suicide, and homicide. If the temporary order scheduling fentanyl related substances (FRS) ends, several FRS will become street-legal, law enforcement will lose authority to seize them, and drug traffickers will continue to funnel increasingly deadly drugs into the United States. This should not be partisan – lives are at stake. In 2022, drug overdoses claimed the lives of over 100,000 Americans, 67 percent of which involved synthetic opioids like fentanyl, and the DEA seized over 379 million doses of fentanyl – enough to kill every American. S. 331, the HALT Fentanyl Act, introduced by Sen. Bill Cassidy, permanently classifies fentanyl-related substances (FRS) in Schedule I of the Controlled Substances Act, guarantees law enforcement has the resources to keep these drugs off the street, and allows for further research of FRS. "The HALT Fentanyl Act helps protect American communities by tackling deadly fentanyl-related substances and saving lives. We are grateful to our Republican colleagues, led by Speaker Johnson, Leader Scalise, Whip Emmer and Chairwoman McClain, for their critical support of our bill and its Senate companion. House Republicans will continue to advance policies that fight the opioid epidemic and make American communities safer," said Rep. Morgan Griffith and Rep. Bob Latta. What Members Said: "This bipartisan bill will save lives by providing critical tools for law enforcement to combat the ongoing opioid crisis across our country. Thousands of Americans continue to die each year from fentanyl overdoses," said Rep. David Joyce. "The prevalence of fentanyl-related substances and continued trafficking of dangerous narcotics across our southern border requires strong, decisive action from our Congress. According to the DEA, there were more than 36 million fentanyl pills and nearly 4,000 pounds of fentanyl powder seized in 2025 – this represents over 157 million deadly doses. As a former prosecutor and a co-chair of the Addiction Treatment and Recovery Caucus, I understand the importance of law enforcement aggressively targeting traffickers and making sure that we are addressing societal challenges of addiction. Each life lost to an overdose is a tragedy. We must declare war on the drugs that are killing our kids in our community." Rep. Neal Dunn celebrated that by passing S. 331 and sending this legislation to the President's desk, House Republicans are protecting Americans from the dangers of fentanyl-related substances.

Denouncing Antisemitic Attacks in America ✅ On June 1, America witnessed a horrific terrorist attack targeting Jewish people in Boulder, Colorado. Mohamed Sabry Soliman threw explosives at a group protesting for the release of Hamas’ hostages – something every human being should want – while yelling “Free Palestine.” Soliman allegedly told authorities he targeted a “Zionist” group, and that he would do the attack again.



Unfortunately, this is not an isolated incident. Since the October 7th attacks, we have seen an alarming rise in antisemitism across the country. Just a little over a week prior, another disturbing and tragic act of terrorism against Jewish people took place when two Israeli embassy aides were brutally murdered in Washington, D.C., while leaving an event at the Capital Jewish Museum. Following the shooting, the suspect, Elias Rodriguez, also shouted "free, free Palestine" and reportedly told another "I did this for Gaza, free Palestine."



This violence and hatred directed towards Jewish people in America is unspeakable and unacceptable. There is no place for antisemitism and political violence in our country, and the rise in antisemitism we are witnessing must be universally condemned. House Republicans passed legislation denouncing these violent antisemitic attacks and reaffirming our commitment to fighting antisemitism and political violence. H. Res. 481, introduced by Rep. Jeff Van Drew, condemns the rise in ideologically motivated attacks on Jewish people in America and reasserts the House of Representatives’ commitment to fighting antisemitism and political violence. “This resolution sends a clear message,” said Rep.Van Drew. “The United States will not tolerate the rise in violent antisemitism we are seeing across the country. Jewish Americans are being threatened, harassed, and attacked simply because of their faith, and that is completely unacceptable. I introduced this resolution because Congress has a responsibility to lead. We cannot look the other way when hatred and violence target our fellow Americans. I am proud that the House stood together and made it clear that we are united in standing against antisemitism wherever it appears.” H. Res. 488, introduced by Rep. Gabe Evans, denounces the antisemitic terrorist attack that took place in Boulder, Colorado. “As a former police officer and Army veteran of the Global War on Terror, I’ve seen firsthand how dangerous it is when politics get in the way of public safety. Colorado’s sanctuary laws opened the door to violence and lawlessness, allowing antisemitic terrorists like Mohammed Soliman to target innocent Americans. My resolution — Denouncing the attack in Boulder — sends a clear message: we confront antisemitism head-on and empower law enforcement at every level to work together to prevent future attacks,” said Rep. Evans. What Members Said: