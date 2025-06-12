The Leader’s Floor Lookout: Thursday, June 12, 2025

President Trump and House Republicans ran on the promise to combat bloated government spending by eliminating waste, fraud, and abuse. As part of this mission, the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) investigated where taxpayer dollars were being squandered – and what they found was shocking.

Our government had appropriated:

$1 million for voter ID in Haiti

$6 million for "Net Zero Cities" in Mexico

$3 million for Iraqi Sesame Street

$2.1 million for climate resilience in Southeast Asia, Latin America, and East Africa

$500,000 for electric busses in Rwanda

$33,000 for "Being LGBTI in the Caribbean"

$643,000 for LGBTQI+ programs in the Western Balkans

$567,000 for LBGTQI+ programs in Uganda

$3 million for circumcision, vasectomies, and condoms in Zambia

$5.1 million to strengthen the "resilience of lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, intersex, and queer global movements"

$135 million in contributions to the World Health Organization (WHO)

These are only a few of the many shocking examples of what your taxpayer dollars were going towards – but not anymore.

Last week, the Trump Administration transmitted a request to Congress to rescind previously appropriated funds per a rescissions package under the Impoundment Control Act (ICA). This package slashes $8.3 billion in woke foreign aid spending, like that listed above, and $1.1 billion of federal funding for the Corporation for Public Broadcasting (CPB).

For far too long, Washington has run on out-of-control spending at the expense and detriment of the American taxpayer. The rescission request sent to Congress by the Trump Administration takes the federal government in a new direction where we actually cut waste, fraud, and abuse and hold agencies accountable to the American people.

House Republicans are bringing legislation to cut $9.4 billion in wasteful government spending, fulfilling the promise we made to the American people to restore fiscal sanity to Washington and reverse years of reckless spending that drives inflation.

H.R. 4, the Rescissions Act of 2025, introduced by Majority Leader Steve Scalise, codifies President Trump’s rescissions request to cut wasteful spending on foreign aid initiatives within the State Department and USAID and on woke public broadcasting at the Corporation for Public Broadcasting, including NPR and PBS.

House Republicans are fighting to get our government back on track, and we won’t stop working to cut bloated spending, restore common sense to the federal government, and change the trajectory of Washington spending.

Across the country, woke Democrat politicians have put in place “sanctuary” policies for their cities, preventing compliance with federal immigration law and threatening the safety of the American citizens in their jurisdictions. One of these cities includes Washington, D.C., our nation’s capital.

The D.C. Council has enacted several sanctuary policies over the years, including legislation in 2020 entitled the Sanctuary Values Amendment Act, which prohibits D.C. from inquiring about the immigration status of an individual in custody and blocks the release of someone for transfer to a federal immigration agency.

This is unacceptable. Federal immigration law is in place for a reason: to defend the safety of our nation and the American people. It’s past time we hold cities in defiance of federal law accountable, especially the city where our federal government is based and that belongs to all Americans.

House Republicans are bringing forward legislation to strip D.C. of its sanctuary policies and reinstate the rule of law in our nation’s capital. This legislation takes important action to codify President Trump’s executive order entitled “Making the District of Columbia Safe and Beautiful” by addressing a provision calling for better coordination between local law enforcement and the federal government on illegal immigrants and the overseeing of the city’s sanctuary status.

H.R. 2056, the District of Columbia Federal Immigration Compliance Act, introduced by Rep. Clay Higgins, puts an end to the D.C. Council’s sanctuary policies blocking D.C. employees from providing an individual’s immigration status and enforces compliance with lawful DHS or Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) detainer requests.

Americans should be able to visit our nation’s capital without fearing for their safety – House Republicans are restoring the rule of law in Washington, D.C., by ensuring illegal immigrants are held accountable and the city complies with federal immigration law.