Two Middle Tennessee, ALL-APP Addiction Recovery Centers Receive Prestigious Telehealth Accreditation

Both clinics offer a state-of-the-art approach to addiction recovery, employing technology to connect with – and care for patients. NAC and RCC each treat 300-400 patients a month, directly tackling America's opioid and opiate crisis with passion, compass

The Joint Commission awards its “Gold Seal of Approval” to Nashville Addiction Clinic and Recovery Care of Columbia

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, June 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Two Tennessee addiction recovery centers are setting a gold standard for how they employ technology to reach people needing help with substance abuse.Nashville Addiction Clinic and Recovery Care of Columbia now hold The Joint Commission’s Gold Seal of Approval for Telehealth Accreditation, after passing a rigorous, unannounced on-site review of both clinics, last month.This Accreditation means Nashville Addiction Center and Recovery Care of Columbia meet the highest telehealth standards, from delivering top-notch patient care, to its medication management, and clinic leadership.“This is a huge honor to have earned this “Gold Seal of Approval for how we help people,” says Jon Stolzer, Co-founder of both clinics. “It’s proof our passion for our patients and commitment to excellence are paying off.”“As a healthcare accreditor, The Joint Commission works with healthcare organizations across care settings to inspire safer and higher quality of care that is more equitable and compassionate,” says Ken Grubbs, DNP, MBA, RN, executive vice president of Accreditation and Certification Operations and chief nursing officer, The Joint Commission. “Through collaborating on innovative solutions, evidence-based resources, and tools, The Joint Commission helps drive improvement while maintaining accountability through our leading survey methods and standards. We commend Nashville Addiction Clinic and Recovery Care of Columbia for its commitment to advance safety, quality, equity, and compassion for all patients.”The standards by which The Joint Commission evaluates facilities are developed by an array of people representing a full spectrum of people who understand and/or are impacted by the telehealth experience, from health care experts to patients, and more. The Commission’s goal is to help facilities like Nashville Addiction Center and Recovery Care of Columbia measure its effectiveness, assess its strengths and weaknesses, and ultimately improve its overall performance.In addition to its onsite observation, The Joint Commission also interviewed people closely associated with both clinics, to further help it analyze their performance. Those unannounced visits also included drills through which clinic staff proved their confidence, readiness for dealing with patients.“This accreditation means we’re not just meeting – we’re exceeding ours – and The Joint Commission’s expectations,” says Stolzer. “It tells out community it can trust us to deliver the highest level of treatment and compassion.”Nashville Addiction Center and Recovery Care of Columbia are both 100% app-driven, from onboarding new patients, to counseling, to its proprietary drug screening process that allows patients to collect urine or blood samples at home, and mail them to the clinic’s lab partner for testing.Their technology approach ensures anybody seeking help with substance abuse can get it, and eliminates the worry some patients have of being seen entering a brick-and-mortar facility.“If you don’t have reliable transportation – no problem,” Stolzer explains. If you can’t get a babysitter – no problem. It you need help, log into our app and let us help you today."

