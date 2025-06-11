Gene Matrix Unveils Global HQ at Fulton Labs, Accelerating AI‑Powered Precision Medicine & Genomic Innovation

Gene Matrix graphic showcasing a connected globe to highlight the company’s global reach and local impact in precision health.

Our new Fulton Labs HQ lets us fuse AI and genomics under one roof, accelerating breakthroughs that help people predict and prevent disease—not react to it.” — Tarek Younis

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, June 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Gene Matrix , a world leader in genomics and artificial‑intelligence–powered preventive health, has officially opened its new global headquarters at Fulton Labs, 1375 W Fulton St, Suite 545, Chicago, IL 60607. The purpose‑built facility cements Gene Matrix’s role at the forefront of precision medicine and launches GeneCancer ™, a 108‑gene hereditary‑cancer test that delivers clinically actionable insights in just seven days.“Fulton Labs isn’t just our new address—it's a launchpad for life‑science breakthroughs,” said Tarek Younis, Founder & CEO of Gene Matrix. “With this headquarters and GeneCancer at its heart, we’re scaling AI‑driven genomics so every patient can anticipate, prevent, and beat disease long before symptoms appear.”Why Fulton Labs & Fulton MarketSituated amid Chicago’s thriving Fulton Market District, Fulton Labs is a 16‑story, 425,000‑sq‑ft life‑sciences tower engineered for next‑generation research:GMP‑, CLIA‑, and CAP‑ready infrastructure with vibration‑isolated wet and dry labsRedundant mechanical systems that guarantee uninterrupted sequencing and AI workloadsLEED‑certified design for lower carbon footprint and reduced operating costsCollaboration lounges, innovation galleries, and skyline rooftop that foster partnerships across academia, venture capital, and global biotech anchorsThis ecosystem positions Gene Matrix to accelerate R&D, automate its AI genomics platform, and recruit the top talent driving Chicago’s rise as a biomedical powerhouse.Inside the New HQAI + Genomics Engine – Unified data lake integrates high‑throughput sequencers, robotic liquid handlers, and GPU clusters for real‑time variant interpretation.Population‑Health Command Center – Cloud dashboards monitor anonymized genomic trends, enabling national precision‑health programs with partner ministries.Innovation Studio – Flexible space for co‑development with health‑system CIOs, payers, and start‑ups tackling medication safety, chronic‑disease prediction, and nutrition.Event & Training Hub – On‑site auditorium and simulation labs host CME‑accredited pharmacogenomics workshops and community STEM programs.Introducing GeneCancer™Building on its flagship GenePGx pharmacogenomics panel, Gene Matrix’s new GeneCancer™ test screens 108 high‑penetrance genes—including BRCA1/2, TP53, MLH1, and PALB2—covering breast, ovarian, colorectal, pancreatic, and rarer cancers. Key differentiators:Seven‑Day Turnaround — Industry‑leading speed from sample receipt to oncologist‑ready reportAI‑Prioritized Variants — Machine‑learning triage flags category 1 & 2 variants for expedited counselingActionable Pathways — Matches risk profiles with NCCN‑aligned surveillance and prophylactic‑surgery optionsPrivacy by Design — Samples destroyed within 90 days; data never sold or used for non‑medical advertising“Every hour counts when it comes to cancer prevention,” noted Dr. Melissa Gomez, MD, clinical pharmacologist and external advisor. “GeneCancer’s rapid, comprehensive approach empowers clinicians to shift from reactive treatment to truly proactive care.”Delivering the Future of MedicineGene Matrix now offers 12+ DNA panels that integrate seamlessly into electronic‑health‑record systems:Panel Focus Key BenefitGenePGx Pharmacogenomics Reduces adverse drug reactions, optimizes dosingGeneDiet & GeneSport Nutrigenomics Personalizes diet, fitness, and supplement plansGeneMind Mental‑health pharmacogenomics Guides antidepressant and antipsychotic selectionGeneResilience Stress & immunity Identifies variants tied to burnout and recoveryGeneCancer™ Hereditary oncology Enables early detection and targeted surveillanceAll results are delivered through a HIPAA‑compliant cloud portal, translating complex genomics into clear, color‑coded guidance for clinicians and consumers alike.A Launchpad for Global ImpactThe Fulton Labs HQ will fuel Gene Matrix’s expanding footprint across Europe, the Gulf, LATAM, and North America. Active initiatives include:National Genomic Screening – Population‑scale partnerships aimed at reducing preventable disease burden.Hospital AI Plug‑Ins – Real‑time drug‑gene alerts embedded in EHR workflows, slashing medication‑error costs.Workplace Wellness – Employer programs leveraging GeneDiet and GenePGx to cut absenteeism and boost productivity.“This headquarters turns vision into velocity,” Younis added. “With world‑class infrastructure and a growing global partner network, we can deliver AI‑enabled precision medicine to millions—faster than ever.”About Gene Matrix LLCGene Matrix is a U.S. biotechnology company pioneering AI‑driven genomics and precision health . By combining DNA‑based diagnostics, pharmacogenomics, and advanced analytics, Gene Matrix helps healthcare providers, governments, and consumers on five continents predict, treat, and prevent disease with unprecedented accuracy.Media ContactTarek Younis, Founder & CEO📍 1375 W Fulton St, Suite 545, Chicago, IL 60607📧 tarek@genematrix.io

