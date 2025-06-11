New Book Empowers Teens with Essential Life Skills for Independence and Success

BONITA SPRINGS, FL, UNITED STATES, June 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Teenagers stepping into adulthood often feel overwhelmed by the pressure to make the right choices, manage money, and stay emotionally balanced. Savvy Life Skills for Teens: How to Live Independently and Feel in Charge of Your Own Life! by Eric Reinertsen is here to bridge that gap. This new release provides a practical roadmap to help teens navigate the challenges of growing up with confidence, clarity, and control.Through relatable stories, hands-on advice, and an engaging tone, Savvy Life Skills for Teens covers key topics such as financial literacy, time management, emotional intelligence, and more. The book opens with a vivid snapshot of Alex—a teen enjoying his first paycheck but soon facing the reality of budgeting—and sets the tone for a highly relevant and supportive guide.With an interactive and inclusive approach, the book empowers readers to take control of their lives and build a strong foundation for adulthood. It’s a must-have tool for teens and young adults who want to take charge of their future—one savvy skill at a time.About the AuthorEric Reinertsen is an experienced investor and writer specializing in simple, easy-to-understand books about investing and money management—especially for teens. With over a decade of experience, Eric combines real-world financial wisdom with personal growth counseling to help readers develop confidence and a strong financial mindset. A respected speaker and mentor, he’s recognized among the best U.S. authors for making investing accessible to all ages.AvailabilitySavvy Life Skills for Teens is available on Amazon

