Ascend Named a Leader and Outperformer in 2025 GigaOm Radar for Data Pipeline Tools

PALO ALTO, CA, UNITED STATES, June 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ascend.io , the agentic data engineering platform, announced today it has been named both a Leader and Outperformer in the 2025 GigaOm Radar for Data Pipeline Tools. The report recognizes Ascend’s technical excellence and rapid product innovation across pipeline automation, change management, AI integration, and developer-first experiences.GigaOm evaluated 17 of the top data pipeline vendors, scoring each platform across key criteria including programmability, optimization, data quality, metadata management, and support for GenAI workloads. Ascend was one of only a few vendors to achieve top scores in both technical innovation and enterprise-readiness.“Ascend was classified as an Outperformer, thanks to its rapid pace of development and forward-looking roadmap, as well as its expected continued quick pace in the future.” said Andrew Brust, lead analyst for the report.Ascend’s placement in the Radar’s Innovation/Platform Play quadrant highlights its deep investments in:- Agentic automation, enabling intelligent pipeline creation, healing, and optimization- Flexible development modes, including low-code and code-first authoring with support for SQL, Python, and CI/CD workflows- GenAI-powered features, such as Otto, the built-in agentic copilot that helps developers build, debug, and document faster- End-to-end reusability, designed to eliminate repetitive work and improve efficiency across teams“This recognition from GigaOm reflects the growing demand we’re seeing from organizations that need to move faster, reduce complexity, and scale smarter,” said Sean Knapp, CEO and founder of Ascend.io. “As the data landscape becomes more complex and AI expectations accelerate, customers are looking for a fundamentally new approach—one that uses intelligence and automation to offload operational burden and unlock developer velocity. We’re proud that Ascend continues to lead this transformation, helping teams deliver more data products, more reliably, and with far less effort.”Ascend’s agentic data engineering platform is now used by organizations across industries to accelerate data delivery, reduce technical debt, and make teams AI-ready.About Ascend.ioAscend is the agentic data engineering platform, helping teams build smarter, faster, and with dramatically less maintenance. With intelligent automation, metadata-driven change propagation, and a flexible low-code + code-first interface, Ascend gives teams the speed of self-service without sacrificing control or scale.About GigaOmGigaOm provides technical, operational, and business advice for IT’s strategic digital enterprise and business initiatives. Enterprise business leaders, CIOs, and technology organizations partner with GigaOm for practical, actionable, strategic, and visionary advice for modernizing and transforming their business. GigaOm’s advice empowers enterprises to successfully compete in an increasingly complicated business atmosphere that requires a solid understanding of constantly changing customer demands.GigaOm works directly with enterprises both inside and outside of the IT organization to apply proven research and methodologies designed to avoid pitfalls and roadblocks while balancing risk and innovation. Research methodologies include but are not limited to adoption and benchmarking surveys, use cases, interviews, ROI/TCO, market landscapes, strategic trends, and technical benchmarks. Our analysts possess 20+ years of experience advising a spectrum of clients from early adopters to mainstream enterprises.GigaOm’s perspective is that of the unbiased enterprise practitioner. Through this perspective, GigaOm connects with engaged and loyal subscribers on a deep and meaningful level.

