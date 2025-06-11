Cold Water Can Be Deadly Even on Hot Days

SALEM, Ore.—As temperatures rise and people flock to Oregon’s waterways for much needed relief, the Oregon State Marine Board (OSMB) and the Oregon Department of Emergency Management (OEM) urge boaters and swimmers to be aware of the hidden dangers of cold water. Despite warm air temperatures, rivers and lakes remain dangerously cold, increasing the risk of cold shock, swimming failure, and drowning.

“Many people underestimate the effects of cold water,” says Brian Paulsen, Boating Safety Program Manager for the Oregon State Marine Board. “Inexperience and not being prepared for the conditions are factors leading to accidents. Planning ahead, boating with others, always keeping a sharp lookout, and wearing a properly fitted life jacket are key to staying safe.”

Cold Water Risks

Even experienced swimmers can struggle in cold water. Sudden immersion can cause cold shock, leading to involuntary gasping and rapid breathing, which increases the risk of drowning. Cold water also drains body heat 25 times faster than cold air, leading to hypothermia.

"We've seen a rise in water rescue incidents in the past few weeks, because people underestimate the deadly combination of warm air and dangerously cold water," said Scott Lucas, OEM Statewide Search and Rescue Coordinator. "Cold shock and hypothermia set in quickly, even for strong swimmers, and fast-moving currents make self-rescue nearly impossible. We urge everyone to plan ahead, wear a life jacket, and respect the power of cold water—it can be unforgiving."

Additionally, recent snowmelt has caused swift currents and floating debris, making navigation more hazardous. The National Weather Service warns that local rivers and lakes are not as warm as they will be in late summer, and the combination of high-water levels and frigid temperatures can be deadly.

Boating Safety Tips

The Oregon State Marine Board advises boaters to plan ahead and check out the Marine Board’s interactive boating access map. The map displays public boat ramps and local rules for boat operations. Also, check the weather forecast, water levels, and tides. See if there are any reported obstructions and have the right gear for your boating activity. Boaters can also check the Marine Board’s website to find out what equipment is required based on the size and type of boat.

The Oregon State Marine Board also advises boaters to:

Choose a waterway that matches your skill level to avoid dangerous situations.

to avoid dangerous situations. Wear a properly fitted life jacket —it significantly increases survival chances.

—it significantly increases survival chances. Check the Marine Board’s interactive boating access map for public boat ramps and local rules.

for public boat ramps and local rules. Monitor weather forecasts, water levels, and tides before heading out.

before heading out. Be courteous to other boaters and stage gear in designated areas to ensure smooth launching.

Legal Requirements:

Children 12 and under must wear a life jacket when underway on all boats.

when underway on all boats. Boaters in Class III whitewater rivers are required to wear a life jacket .

. All boaters must complete a boating safety course and carry a boating safety education card when operating a powerboat over 10 horsepower.

and carry a boating safety education card when operating a powerboat over 10 horsepower. Paddlers of non-motorized boats 10 feet and longer must purchase a waterway access permit.

For more information on safe boating in Oregon, visit Boat.Oregon.gov.

What to Do if Someone Has Been Submerged in Cold Water

Cold water can be deadly, even for experienced swimmers. If you find yourself in dangerously cold water, following these essential survival strategies can increase your chances of making it out safely.

Immediate Actions in Cold Water

Cold water can kill. The following guidelines from the U.S. Coast Guard will increase your chance for survival:

Stay calm —panicking can increase heat loss and make it harder to think clearly.

—panicking can increase heat loss and make it harder to think clearly. Get out of the water as quickly as possible but do so safely to avoid injury.

do so safely to avoid injury. Use floating objects to keep yourself above water if available.

to keep yourself above water if available. Keep as much of your body out of the water as possible to slow heat loss.

to slow heat loss. Assess your options —if swimming to safety is possible, do so calmly.

—if swimming to safety is possible, do so calmly. If you cannot swim to safety, conserve energy and body heat and wait for rescue.

The H.E.L.P. Position

If rescue isn’t immediate and you're unable to reach safety, use the Heat Escape Lessening Position (H.E.L.P.) to protect vital areas and reduce heat loss:

Draw your knees to your chest and keep your legs together.

Press your arms against your sides while keeping your head above water.

If others are in the water with you, huddle together to preserve heat.

Providing Aid to Cold Water Victims

If you or someone else has been submerged in cold water, follow these steps developed by the Red Cross) to ensure proper care:

Call 911 or emergency services immediately. Move the person to a warm, sheltered place with minimal movement to avoid shock. Check breathing and circulation, administering rescue breathing or CPR if necessary. Remove wet clothing and dry the person as much as possible. Warm the person gradually by wrapping them in blankets or dressing them in dry clothing. Use warm compresses (hot water bottles or chemical hot packs wrapped in towels) to help retain heat. Avoid rapid warming—do not immerse the person in warm water, as this can trigger dangerous heart rhythms. Warm the core first (chest and abdomen) rather than extremities like hands and feet.

Understanding and following these steps can prevent cold shock, hypothermia, and exhaustion, significantly improving survival chances in freezing water conditions. Stay alert, stay prepared, and respect the dangers of cold water—even on warm days.