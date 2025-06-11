ISTITUTO MARANGONI MIAMI’S ‘VOLARE’ FASHION SHOW MARKS LAUNCH OF SCHOLARSHIP WITH MIAMI DESIGN DISTRICT

IMM Annual Fashion Show 2025 "Volare" Karolina Kurkova walks for "Volare" Fashion Show finale

Istituto Marangoni Miami and the Miami Design District launch a full tuition BA scholarship, celebrating local talent during the school’s annual fashion show.

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, June 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Istituto Marangoni Miami (IMM) will present its highly anticipated Annual Fashion Show, Volare, on May 15th at 8:30 PM in the iconic Palm Court, a cultural cornerstone of the Miami Design District (MDD) – a neighborhood recognized for its dedication to creativity, innovation, and design excellence. Now in its second year, the event will showcase the final collections of IMM’s fashion design students while introducing an exciting new program – the IMM x Miami Design District Scholarship Fund – designed to support Miami’s next generation of fashion talent.This year, top model Karolína Kurková – a long-time supporter of Istituto Marangoni Miami and a member of the IMM Advisory Board – is confirmed to walk in and close the runway show, a show-stopping moment for both international and local guests in attendance.The theme of Volare draws inspiration from flight, freedom, and limitless creativity, reflecting the aspirational spirit of IMM’s students as they prepare to take flight into the future of fashion design.“This show is not just about the designs our students create but also about celebrating the boundless creativity and ambition they bring to the industry,” said Hakan Baykam, President of Istituto Marangoni Miami. “Volare is a celebration of the future, where innovation, craftsmanship, and inspiration all take flight on the runway, marking an unforgettable night in Miami’s fashion calendar.”“Volare represents the culmination of each student’s unique journey and dedication. As Dean of Fashion, it’s an honor to witness their growth firsthand, working one-on-one with each designer,” said Mario Braghieri, Dean of Fashion at Istituto Marangoni Miami. “More than a fashion show, this is a testament to the passion, creativity, and hard work these students put into bringing their visions to life on the runway. I’m incredibly proud of what they have achieved, and I can’t wait for the world to see what they’ve created.”The fashion show will gather the fashion, design, art, and creative communities from across Miami for a night of innovation, style, and cutting-edge design. The runway will come alive with the final collections of IMM’s top fashion design students, offering an exclusive first look at their artistic and fashion-forward creations. As Miami continues to establish itself as a global hub for fashion and design, this event promises to be one of the city’s most anticipated celebrations of student talent. Furthermore, the collaboration with MDD reinforces the neighborhood’s role as an incubator for the next generation of visionaries at the intersection of art, design, and fashion.This year, the experience will be elevated by a special live performance from the Miami Symphony Orchestra, adding a dynamic, live element that will set the tone for the show and amplify the energy of the runway. Their performance will set the tone for an unforgettable evening that merges fashion, music, and innovation in the heart of the Design District.INTRODUCING THE IMM X MIAMI DESIGN DISTRICT SCHOLARSHIP INITIATIVEThis year’s show marks the launch of an education-driven initiative aimed at opening doors for the next wave of fashion talent. In partnership with MDD, IMM is launching the IMM x MDD Scholarship Fund. The scholarship will cover full tuition, valued at $162,300, for a Bachelor of Fine Arts in Fashion Design at IMM, awarded to a graduate from Design and Architecture Senior High (DASH).“Supporting this scholarship alongside Istituto Marangoni Miami is an investment in the future of fashion, creativity, and the cultural fabric of our city,” said Craig Robins, CEO and President of Dacra. “Miami Design District has always been a place where culture, innovation, and talent come together, and supporting the next generation of designers through education is a natural extension of that vision.”The scholarship application will open immediately following the fashion show and will be available through the IMM website. Additionally, 100% of the proceeds from ticket sales for this year’s fashion show will go directly into the scholarship fund.A NIGHT OF CREATIVITY AND GIVING BACKThe Annual Fashion Show also reinforces IMM’s mission to foster community and open pathways for aspiring creatives. Alongside the MDD’s support, Freedom Models and the Godina Worldwide Team will be collaborating on casting, hair, and makeup, bringing their industry expertise to help elevate each student’s runway vision.As the event continues to grow, it stands as both a celebration of creative expression and a commitment to nurturing the future of fashion. Together, IMM and its partners are shaping a legacy that bridges education, creativity, and philanthropy – positioning Volare as a signature event within Miami’s vibrant Design District.For more information about the Volare fashion show and the IMM x MDD Scholarship Fund, please visit: https://www.istitutomarangonimiami.com/tuition-and-scholarship/scholarships/mdd-x-imm-scholarship-page/

